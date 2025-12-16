Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dec. 16, 2025 — Cal State Channel Islands (CSUCI) announced today the Channel Islands Tuition Promise, a landmark affordability initiative that guarantees eligible California residents entering as first-year or transfer students in Fall 2026 will have their tuition and mandatory fees fully covered.

The program expands access to higher education for California families by linking tuition support directly to students’ demonstrated financial need through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA).

“At Cal State Channel Islands, opportunity is within reach for every student. The Channel Islands Tuition Promise ensures that tuition and mandatory fees are fully covered for eligible students, reducing financial barriers to earning a CSUCI degree,” said Interim President Susan Andrzejewski. This program allows students to focus on the transformative learning experiences that define Cal State Channel Islands, strengthening our role as a powerful engine of social mobility for Ventura County and the state.”

Funding for the Channel Islands Tuition Promise comes from a combination of federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships, —non-loan financial aid—so students can focus on learning, not debt.

The initiative aligns with CSUCI’s mission to serve a diverse student body and advance educational opportunity throughout California.

To learn more, visit http://www.csuci.edu/financialaid/tuitionpromise.

About Cal State Channel Islands

Cal State Channel Islands is Ventura County’s only public university, which opened in 2002 and is proudly part of the California State University — the nation’s largest and most diverse four-year public university system. Located near Camarillo, the campus serves more than 4,800 students with over 90 academic programs. A proud Hispanic-Serving Institution, Cal State Channel Islands is recognized by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education for excellence and opportunity. Learn more at http://www.csuci.edu.