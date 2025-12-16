On December 6, Hillside hosted a lovely holiday event for its 59 adult residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and donors. This annual holiday open house was held in conjunction with its extraordinary month-long Shining Lights on Abilities display of holiday lights and decorations. With the presence of nurturing, dedicated staff, the event felt more like a big family — the Hillside community family — celebration.

Residents, most in wheelchairs, assembled in front of Hillside’s display of more than 50,000 holiday lights and decorations spread over its enormous front yard. Dozens of carolers from Santa Barbara Community Friends (formerly the Assistance League) strolled up the driveway, singing traditional Christmas carols, followed by a lively performance. Santa joined in the singing, snow came down, and smiles abounded. Then came the magical moment when Santa led the countdown to “Lights on” and the beautiful holiday display was illuminated.

The event was imbued with a feeling of warmth, caring, and community among staff and residents. A double moment of sweetness occurred when taking a photo of residents Laura and Michael, sitting side-by-side in wheelchairs: Laura glanced at Michael and softly said, “I love you.” Alongside them, a staff member’s face filled with pure joy upon witnessing this precious scene. This is the Hillside family. As President and CEO Michael Rassler stated in an interview, “Very simply, the love and support and kindness shown by, and to, each other that permeates Hillside is something incredibly unique, meaningful, and powerful.”

One guest, Alan Goldman, related that Hillside’s staff was amazing in their care of his late brother, Ricky. Unlike the home Goldman moved Ricky from in Oregon where he would be parked in front of a TV, at Hillside, Ricky was always doing something. Until his brother’s passing earlier this year, Goldman would visit a few times a week and would always find Ricky smiling and occupied with one of the “tons of activities” Hillside provided. Goldman appreciated the patience staff had with Ricky and how welcome staff made him feel when he visited.

In the interview, Rassler discussed exciting plans for Hillside and Santa Barbara’s housing shortage: an integrated mixed-abilities neighborhood with adaptive homes for its residents and a large number of homes for community members. Hillside is working with two local developers on the project, which will be built on its 24-plus-acre Hidden Valley property. It will include shared community spaces and walking/biking trails. Stay tuned for more info and the launch of the capital campaign.

Back to the present, Rassler is proud that Hillside is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has had such a powerful impact on many lives over those eight decades. Hillside continues to face a challenging market for qualified direct care professional staff. Nevertheless, it has succeeded in attracting very talented staff who, according to Rassler, often employ creative accommodations and ensure that residents are active, thriving, and happy.

According to Board Chair Brad Frohling, at Hillside, they see ability, not limitations, and their work is to support each resident in living a life of purpose, connection, and dignity. The result is an inclusive environment where people thrive.

Hillside has ongoing fundraising needs because Medi-Cal covers only food, shelter, and very basic medical care, not all the supplemental therapies, programs, and activities that Hillside offers. Hillside must fundraisers for physical, occupational, speech, language, and aquatic therapy programs. It also must fundraisers for the myriad activities that, according to Rassler, are crucial for each resident’s dignity, self-pride, and personal growth. These include cooking, arts and crafts, sensory integration, offsite outings, and community events. Moreover, Medi-Cal reimbursement rates for what it does cover are completely dislocated from Hillside’s actual labor costs.

In addition to its ongoing funding needs, Hillside’s holiday wish list this year includes raincoats for residents ($50 each), a slip-resistant surface around its therapy pool ($6,000), a Hoyer lift to transfer non-ambulatory residents ($7,000), medical carts ($4,000 each), and physical therapy treatment tables ($4,500 each).

The Shining Lights on Abilities light display, complete with a slideshow featuring the talented and full-of-life residents, runs through the end of the year at its facility at 1235 Veronica Springs Road. The display was named the top spot by the longtime curator of the free, self-driving Santa Barbara holiday light tour, Harley Hahn.

Director of Programming Quinn McCormick, Boardmember Hady Izadpanah, and Chief Development Officer Cheryl Sweeney | Gail Arnold

Santa Barbara Community Friends carolers stroll in. | Gail Arnold

Director of Nursing Tricia Adame with residents Laura P and Michael G | Gail Arnold

Allan Goldman (brother of a former resident) and Case Manager Michelle Car | Gail Arnold