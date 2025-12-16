Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

December 15, 2025–Lompoc, CA – The Lompoc Teen Center is proud to announce the return of its annual fundraiser, A Night of Jazz + R&B, taking place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 5:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., at the Lompoc Elks Lodge. The event will feature an unforgettable evening of live music, fi ne hors d’oeuvres, wine, exclusive auction opportunities, and special performances by local teens.

This year’s headliner is acclaimed saxophonist Paul Taylor, joined by the 2025 winners of Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent, showcasing the extraordinary artistic abilities of Lompoc’s talented youth. The fundraiser directly supports the Lompoc Teen Center’s programming, including academic support, college and career readiness, and enrichment opportunities for teens in grades 7-12.

VIP Admission is $100 and includes a private VIP reception, fi ne hors d’oeuvres, wine, door prizes, a live auction, preferred seating, and meet-and-greet opportunities with featured artists.

150+ guests attend this event every year, including distinguished leaders such as Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Lompoc Unifi ed School District Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran, and PEAC Foundation CEO & Founder Dr. Patricia Madrigal.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.lompocteencenter.org/events.

Live Auction Highlights

VIP guests will have the opportunity to bid on an impressive lineup of high-value items, including but not limited to four (4) premium tickets to a Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 12, 2026 (Section 118, Row 4, Seats 1-2 and Section 311, Row 2W, Seats 9-10); two VIP tickets to a Miami Heat home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 19, 2026, and the San Antonio Spurs on March 23, 2026, with round-trip airfare from LAX included; golf & dinner for four at the Alisal Ranch Golf Course; a one-week deluxe condo stay at Snowmass Village in Aspen from September 4-11, 2026, during the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience; and a $1,000 gift certifi cate to Bryant & Sons Jewelers in Santa Barbara.

Door Prizes

VIP attendees will also be entered to win exceptional prizes donated by local and regional businesses. Prizes include gift certifi cates/cards, goods, and services each ranging between $25 and $150+ in value (while supplies last).

This year’s event is generously supported by:

Diamond Sponsors ($10,000)

● Richard & Marguerite Berti Trust

● Hutton Parker Foundation

Platinum Sponsors ($5,000)

● G.A. Fowler Family Foundation

● Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation

Gold Sponsors ($1,500+)

● Brashears & Newendorp Insurance Agency

● David Zimmerman

● Dr. Patricia Madrigal

● John Hebda-Hebda Property & Title Solutions

● Monroe Foundation-Cliff Lambert Fund

● Robert Devaux-Benevity

● Robert Sanger

● Santa Barbara Foundation

● SoCalGas

The Lompoc Teen Center is a nonprofi t organization that provides a safe-space for at-risk teens (7th-12th grade) to achieve academic success and college and career readiness.