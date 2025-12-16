Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 16, 2025 – While the focus now is on the holiday season, Independence Day will be here before you know it! That’s why the City of Goleta is looking for sponsors NOW to help make the upcoming 2026 Fourth of July Drone Light Show even bigger and better than its inaugural year. To make this FREE event possible for our community, we need sponsors to step up.

We hope to have a majority of our community partners in place by February 1, 2026. If your business or organization is interested in supporting the drone show, please complete our online interest form today. There you can also find information on the different sponsorship tiers available. For questions, please email pio@cityofgoleta.org.

A huge thank you to Yardi Systems who was our first sponsor for the inaugural show in 2025 and has once again stepped up to be a sponsor in 2026. Not only is Yardi offering a $25,000 donation, it is also offering a $25,000 matching grant. The City is also grateful for returning sponsors The Cederlof Family, Cottage Health, Ergomotion, Fuel Depot and Point Market, and Santa Barbara Airbus, as well as new sponsor The Eng-Denbaars Family. Sponsors help cover the costs of the drone light show itself, security, audio/visual, custodial services, entertainment and more.

While planning is in the beginning stages, the event will take place the evening of July 4, 2026, and the venue will remain the same: Dos Pueblos High School located at 7266 Alameda Avenue. In addition to the Drone Light Show itself, there will be music, activities, entertainment, food trucks and a VIP section.

Watch our video recap of the 2025 Drone Light Show event here: https://youtu.be/B3azqD2hx0U.

To be a sponsor for this special day, be sure to fill out our online interest form. We look forward to another great Fourth of July event. Thank you for your support!