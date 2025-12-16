UC Santa Barbara basketball will partner with One805 to recognize first responders and community members during two upcoming home games against Eastern Washington and Portland.

The events will take place Thursday, Dec. 18, when the UCSB women’s basketball team will face Eastern Washington at 6 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 22, when UCSB men’s team will hosts Portland at 2 p.m., both at the Thunderdome on campus.

As part of the initiative, first responders will receive free admission to the games. The program is intended to acknowledge local emergency personnel during the holiday season. Youth attendees and parents accompanying their children will also be admitted free of charge.

In addition to the games, an emergency response vehicle will be displayed outside the arena prior to tipoff, offering an opportunity for youth to take photos. Students will also receive free admission to both matchups.

The December games will be among UC Santa Barbara’s final home contests of the 2025 calendar year. The events are designed to bring together student-athletes, first responders and community members in a shared celebration of basketball and public service.