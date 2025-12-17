Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – A draft corridor study released by transportation officials identifies a slate of proposed safety and mobility improvements for State Route 166 between Guadalupe and Santa Maria. Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors will consider the final project recommendations at its Jan. 15 meeting.

The 13 proposed project recommendations are included in the State Route 166 Comprehensive Corridor Study, which evaluates existing conditions, collision trends, freight movement, travel reliability, and multimodal access. The study is intended to guide future investment and help local and state agencies compete for funding as opportunities arise.

The proposed projects identified in the draft study include:

Simas Road Intersection Improvements – new traffic signals and intersection geometry changes to reduce turning conflicts and improve access to agricultural and industrial areas. Bonita School Road Intersection Improvements – improvements to reduce school-related congestion and improve safety. Ray Road Intersection Improvements – intersection control and operational improvements to reduce delays and improve safety for cross traffic. Hanson Way Improvements – extension of westbound merge lane to reduce congestion in the Blosser Road intersection and access management upgrades to improve turning movements and reduce conflict points. Driveway Pavement Improvements – paving of permitted driveway aprons to reduce roadway deterioration, dust, and improve traction for vehicles entering the highway. Intersection Lighting and Visibility Enhancements – expanded street lighting, reflective delineators, and other visibility treatments to improve safety in dark and foggy conditions. Vanpool and Transit Improvements – expanded CalVans vanpool service and increased bus frequency between Guadalupe and Santa Maria. Safety and Truck Improvements – formalization of an east-west truck route connection to US 101 which may include signal timing adjustments, and intersection geometric improvements. Betteravia Road and Mahoney Road Intersection Improvements – signalization and geometric changes or a roundabout on a parallel route to reduce congestion , improve safety and network reliability. Betteravia Road and U.S. 101 Interchange Improvements – operational, safety, and multimodal upgrades to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion at the interchange. Santa Maria River Levee Trail – a proposed multi-use path providing a parallel active transportation connection separated from highway traffic. State Route 166 Four-Lane Widening and Class I Multipurpose Trail (Long-Term Concept) – a proposed additional travel lane in each direction between State Route 1 and Blosser Road, paired with a separated Class I trail to improve capacity, safety, and multimodal connectivity over the long term. Caltrans Guadalupe Active Partnership for Signalization / Capital Preventive Maintenance Mainline Improvements – signal upgrades, bike lanes, and curb ramp improvements are currently funded and being implemented by Caltrans District 5.

“These recommendations reflect both technical analysis and extensive community input,” said Maya Kulkarni, SBCAG transportation planner. “The study provides a framework for improving safety, reliability, and access while allowing projects to move forward as funding and partnerships align.”

Public outreach was conducted in English, Spanish, and Mixteco and included workshops in Guadalupe and Santa Maria, pop-up events, an online survey, and an interactive mapping tool, resulting in nearly 500 completed surveys.

The SBCAG Board of Directors will consider the final corridor study and proposed project slate at its Jan. 15, 2026 meeting in Santa Barbara. The meeting will be held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 105 East Anapamu St., Fourth Floor. Information on virtual public comment and other participation options will be included on the agenda, which will be posted at least 72 hours in advance at http://www.sbcag.org.

SBCAG Board Chair Bob Nelson said the study is an important step but emphasized the need for investment and public input.

“State Route 166 is a critical corridor for North County residents, agriculture, and goods movement,” Nelson said. “It’s important that we see real projects and long-term investment in this area, and just as important that we hear from the public before the Board takes action on a final set of recommendations.”

The corridor study is a planning document and does not fund or approve construction. Adoption of the final study would position SBCAG and partner agencies to compete for state and federal grants and coordinate future improvements with Caltrans and local jurisdictions.

The draft State Route 166 Comprehensive Corridor Study is available at http://www.sbcag.org/project/sr-166-study.

Public comments received to date have been incorporated into the final draft that will be presented to the Board.

For more information or to submit comments to the Board of Directors, the public can contact SBCAG at (805) 600-4477 or via email at info@sbcag.org.

About the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG)

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is a regional planning agency that takes on big challenges, aiming to find solutions for sustainable transportation, housing, and an equitable quality of life across Santa Barbara County. It is an independent public agency comprising Santa Barbara County and each of the county’s eight incorporated cities. With a staff of 20 and an annual budget of about $100 million, SBCAG delivers regional planning, project management, grant administration, and commuter transportation services while distributing local, state, and federal funds to support transportation projects across Santa Barbara County.