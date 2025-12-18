By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

As we begin a new year at the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, I had the opportunity to sit down with our incoming 2026 President, Jennifer Berger, of Compass Real Estate, to talk about her path into real estate, her beliefs about homeownership, and what she hopes to accomplish during her year of service. Jen brings a calm, thoughtful presence to leadership, and her perspective reflects a deep respect for both our members and the community we serve.

Summer Knight: You were drawn to real estate early in your career and often speak about it as a calling. What originally pulled you into real estate, and what’s kept you in it all these years?

Jennifer Berger: “I was drawn to real estate in 1998, guided by the knowledge and values passed down from both my grandfather and my mother, who taught me early on that real estate is a powerful way to be of service and to connect with people. From the beginning, it felt like a vocation rooted in helping others.

I’ve always found deep fulfillment in supporting people as they discover a place to call home or navigate the meaningful transition of selling one. What has sustained my passion over the years is that no two clients, and no two stories, are ever the same. The constantly evolving nature of our industry keeps the work engaging while fostering continual personal and professional growth.”

Summer: You’ve served the Association in many ways over the years. What does stepping into the role of President mean to you personally?

Jennifer: “Stepping into the role is a true honor. One of the most meaningful things I’ve learned through my time here is just how extraordinary our real estate community is.

We are surrounded by dedicated professionals who work incredibly hard, often seven days a week, while balancing family, personal commitments, and a genuine desire to give back to our community, whether financially or through volunteering.

Much of that work happens quietly, without recognition or acknowledgment, yet it is the backbone of what makes our Association and our community strong. Real estate is a demanding profession that takes years of experience to master, and it continues to evolve in ways that challenge us to adapt, learn, and grow.

If my service as President can, in any way, help move the needle for my fellow colleagues or better support the clients they serve, I would consider that one of the greatest accomplishments of my career.”

Summer: When you look ahead to 2026, what are you most excited to take on as President?

Jennifer: “Homeownership education for younger generations. I strongly believe that we need to expose young people to homeownership earlier, both financially and practically.

That includes the ‘math’ of homeownership, such as down payments, how mortgages work, and how building equity impacts long term financial health, as well as a basic understanding of how a home is built, maintained, and cared for over time.

Young adults should also understand the role that property taxes and insurance play in homeownership and how these costs affect their monthly mortgage payments.

What continues to surprise me is that many adults don’t truly learn how homeownership works until after they’ve already purchased a home and lived in it for a while. We emphasize so many important subjects in high school and college, yet homeownership, one of the largest financial decisions most people will ever make, is rarely part of that education.

I’m excited to help change that conversation and begin building real knowledge and confidence at a younger age.”

As we look ahead to 2026, Jen’s steady approach, deep respect for the profession, and focus on the future of homeownership reflect the values that make our Association strong. I’m grateful for her willingness to lead and look forward to working alongside her in the year ahead.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.