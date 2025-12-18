Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is looking for three residents to serve on the newly formed Public Art Review Board. This is your chance to be the first members of this meaningful Board that will help ensure public art is a lasting and meaningful part of the civic landscape. The City is also looking to fill vacancies on its Design Review Board and Public Engagement Commission. Serving on a Board or Commission is a great way to use your talent and time to make a difference in your community. It’s also a unique opportunity to learn more about how local government works and have your voice heard.

The City is looking to fill 10 vacancies on the three different Boards and Commissions. Here is more about each opportunity:

Public Art Review Board

This past fall, the City Council adopted a City public art policy. For the first time in Goleta’s history, the policy has established the City’s vision for public art in the community. The policy also creates a brand-new reviewing body, the Public Art Review Board, and guides the review and approval process for public art projects in the City. Read the full policy here.

The City is seeking Goleta residents with passion, training, knowledge, or experience in the arts to serve on the Public Art Review Board and help implement this new and exciting policy. This new five-member body shall act as an advisory body to the City Council and the staff on public art as described in the City of Goleta Public Art Policy. There are three vacancies for art advisory members needed to serve three-year terms. The three art advisory members must be City residents to qualify for service. The Board has no regular meetings and will meet as needed to review projects. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Design Review Board

The Design Review Board (DRB) encourages development that uses the best professional design practices to enhance the visual aesthetics of the community and prevent poor quality of design. The DRB is a seven-member body that advises the City Council, Planning Commission, and staff.

There are three vacancies:

At-Large member – eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta

Alternate – eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta

Licensed Architect – qualified applicants are not required to reside within City limits for this vacancy

Members are appointed to a three-year term. The DRB meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3:00 p.m. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Public Engagement Commission

The Public Engagement Commission (PEC) advises the City Council and staff on matters related to public engagement in City government and governance. The Commission has provided recommendations to the City Council on moving to evening-only meetings, directly electing the Mayor, and district elections.

There are four vacancies on this seven-member body. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta. The Commission holds four regular meetings and may hold additional meetings as needed. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Apply Online

Give yourself the gift of giving back this holiday season. Apply now for one of the open positions at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions. Applications are due by February 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.gov.