LOMPOC, CA, December 17, 2025 – Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities will be closed to the public on Thursday, December 25, 2025 and Friday, December 26, 2025. Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities will also be closed to the public from Monday, December 29, 2025, through Friday, January 2, 2026.

The holiday closures will include Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Landfill, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

Lompoc Library and Village Library book drops will remain open, and library digital resources will continue to be available online.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center and Dick DeWees Senior Center will both be closed Monday, December 22 through Sunday, January 4, with routine maintenance and upkeeping taking place during that time.

The Anderson Recreation Center will be closed to the public from Thursday, December 25 through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Utility bill payments may be made online during the closure or placed in the yellow drop box in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Utility connection services must be requested by December 23 for processing by December 24. Utility connections will not be available during the closure and will resume on January 5, 2026.





The collection of trash, recycling and organics will be delayed by one day following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. There will be no Thursday service on 12/25/25 and 01/01/26; it will be pushed to Friday – Saturday. The Solid Waste Office and Household Hazardous Waste facility will be closed on Thursday, 12/25; Friday, 12/26; and Thursday, 1/1/26. The Landfill will be operating under their alternate hours of 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. on Friday, December 26, 2025, but will be closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026.

hazards or other public works issues. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 9-1-1. Non-emergency street maintenance issues: (805) 875-8021 or use the online form. Non-emergency urban forestry/tree issues: (805) 875-8034 Non-emergency transit/bus issues: (805) 736-7666 Non-emergency airport issues: (805) 875-8268



