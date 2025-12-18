Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 17, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the adoption of a new Citywide Strategic Plan, a comprehensive roadmap designed to strengthen City operations, improve services, and deliver results that reflect the priorities and values of our community.

Approved by the City Council on December 16, 2025, this Strategic Plan sets a clear direction for the next three years, focusing on organizational excellence, community engagement, and measurable outcomes. Developed through extensive collaboration with City staff, elected officials, and community members, the plan represents a shared vision for a more connected, accountable, and service-driven City government.

Key Strategic Priorities Include:

Stimulate Economic and Community Vitality – Advance the State Street Master Plan, support local businesses, and enhance neighborhood placemaking.

Enhance Community Resiliency and Safety – Invest in climate adaptation, emergency preparedness, and public safety services.

Strengthen Housing and Community Services – Increase housing affordability, promote tenant protections, and expand services for vulnerable populations.

Ensure a Thriving City Organization – Foster a strong organizational culture, attract and retain talent, and maintain financial stability.

“This Strategic Plan is more than a document—it’s a commitment to our community,” said City Administrator Kelly McAdoo. “Our community asked for a government that is more responsive, transparent, and focused on outcomes. This plan aligns our resources with the priorities that matter most to the City Council and our community — economic vitality, community safety, housing, and organizational excellence — so we can deliver real results for the people of Santa Barbara.”



The City will provide regular progress updates to the Council and the public, ensuring transparency and accountability as initiatives move forward.

Residents are encouraged to review the full Strategic Plan and First-Year Work Plan, now available at Citywide Strategic Plan (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StrategicPlan).