Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CommUnify is pleased to announce this year’s honorees for the 20th Annual Champions Dinner & Awards Ceremony, to be held Friday, June 5, 2026 from 6:00-8:30pm at Hotel Corque, in The Craft House Restaurant Ballroom, 420 Alisal Road in Solvang. There will be a Disco After-Party from 8:30-10:00pm. Free onsite parking and street parking is available. The Hotel Corque may offer a preferential room rate for attendees on the night of the Champions Dinner.

This enduring event – now two decades strong – recognizes and celebrates the many contributions of the individuals, businesses, and organizations that are local “champions”, and whose dedication to our community’s well-being has made Santa Barbara County a better place for all its residents. Past honorees have included such local luminaries as Rona Barrett, Jim Glines, Geoff Green, Michael Towbes, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Funds raised from the dinner will support the programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division.

“For 20 years CommUnify has had the great pleasure of celebrating the dedicated individuals and organizations whose commitment to our communities has made Santa Barbara County a better place for all,” said Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer for CommUnify. “We are thrilled to announce our 2026 cohort of Champions: The Hutton Parker Foundation, People Helping People, and Edwin Weaver, CEO of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley. They are all true leaders, making direct impacts every day and it is our privilege to honor them and of their many accomplishments at this special annual event.”

Along with cocktails on the patio and the seated dinner, there will be a Live Auction featuring six fantastic items, a Paddle Raise, and the medallion award ceremony for this newest cohort of CommUnify Champions. For more information about tickets and sponsorship please visit communifysb.org/cd26.

For a complete description of CommUnify’s programs and services visit http://www.CommUnifySB.org. Please contact Joni Kelly at CommUnify by calling 805-886-1869 or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org to arrange interviews with our staff and honorees, or to request high resolution images or broadcast quality B-roll. A limited number of tickets are available for the working media by advance arrangement.

Our 2026 Award Recipients:

The Hutton Parker Foundation: The Hutton Parker Foundation is one of the leaders in our community for support of nonprofits. The Hutton Parker Foundation strives to provide financial stability and organizational sustainability to community-based nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara County. Their funding programs are designed to assist agencies in achieving their highest level of performance and delivery of services resulting in stronger, more efficient communities for all. Their grantmaking focuses on much needed areas such as capacity-building, media and capital grants, and general operating support. The Hutton Parker Foundation was instrumental in helping small businesses and nonprofits survive during the Covid shut down and has found a unique way to provide affordable office space for numerous nonprofits.

People Helping People: Founded in 1992, PHP is dedicated to improving the lives of adults and children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos, and surrounding areas by addressing emergency and basic needs and providing comprehensive integrated family and individual support services. PHP serves as one of the valley’s only social service agencies. They offer 19 different programs, including services for seniors, rent and utility payment assistance, food distribution, counseling, health care, domestic violence prevention, education around diversity, equity and inclusion, and more. PHP work with their clients to connect them with the right services and support. PHP serves 3500 – 5000 individuals each year and is a key organization in ensuring the well-being of Santa Ynez Vallez and Los Alamos residents.

Edwin Weaver, Chief Executive Officer

Fighting Back, Santa Maria Valley: Trained as a Child Welfare Supervisor, Edwin transitioned to become Executive Director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley in 2014 to proactively address the distressing situations he witnessed happening in the child welfare system. Edwin, a former youth pastor, holds a master’s degree in social Welfare and Dispute Resolution, and is highly respected in the Santa Maria community. He works with homeless youth, going to riverbeds and other locations, and giving them assistance. Under his leadership, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley has expanded its work and its impact, offered truancy prevention, and provided trauma informed care free of charge. His career has been dedicated to aiding troubled families and youth using Restorative Approach Methods, he has strong connections to local high schools and collaborates with numerous other local organizations.