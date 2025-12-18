Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (December 4, 2025) — El Encanto Hotel, Santa Barbara’s most storied luxury hideaway, announces the debut of a uniquely crafted collaboration with the Santa Barbara Sailing Center. This partnership expands on the hotel’s portfolio of immersive activities and reflects an ongoing commitment to provide elevated, destination-driven programming that connects guests to the natural beauty and culture of Santa Barbara.

Guests are invited to take in the region’s beauty from the gentle sweep of the sea, with private yacht charters, personalized sailing instruction, and guided coastal excursions. All experiences include round-trip transportation from the hotel and are designed to accommodate guests of all ages and skill levels.

“This partnership is a great example of El Encanto’s commitment to creating unique and meaningful experiences for our guests,” said Gary Obligacion, General Manager. “We are thrilled to be working with the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, a true pioneer in the region’s maritime heritage, and we cannot wait to see everyone out on the water!”

The Santa Barbara Sailing Center will offer a variety of experiences, exclusively available to El Encanto guests, including Morning Light and Golden Hour Private Charters aboard their 32- to 50-foot Catalina yachts. Each charter will be led by a personal captain and paired with a gourmet picnic featuring local wines. Families can also participate in Parent / Child Sailing Lessons for hands-on instruction, while one-on-one sailing lessons are also offered, either as a single session or a multi-day progression covering skills such as trim, tacking, and docking. Guided Kayak and Stand-Up Paddle Tours are also available, offering a two-hour exploration of the coastline with opportunities to spot sea lions, pelicans, and dolphins.

Beyond this collaboration, El Encanto is expanding its menu of guest experiences with offerings that include The Art of the Cocktail masterclass, a visit to the Santa Barbara Farmers Market with Chef Joel Viehland, guided hikes of the American Riviera, local wine tastings, and various wellness activations that further cement the hotel’s reputation as the premier luxury hotel in Santa Barbara.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit elencanto.com.

About El Encanto

Located in the hills of Santa Barbara’s American Riviera, El Encanto is the city’s most storied luxury hideaway. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the property offers 90 individually styled California bungalows and suites set across seven acres of terraced gardens with panoramic views of Santa Barbara and the Pacific Ocean. Guests enjoy a zero-edge outdoor pool, boutique spa, and access to bicycles, fitness classes, and wellness programming. El Encanto’s signature restaurant, The Dining Room and Terrace, is helmed by Chef Joel Viehland and features fresh, seasonal cuisine inspired by California’s Central Coast. Additional offerings include a private Wine Room for intimate events and activities for guests ranging from trips to the Santa Barbara Farmer’s Market with Chef Joel to sailing off the California coast on a 50-foot Catalina sailing yacht. The property also boasts nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, ideal for weddings, social gatherings, and executive retreats. Pet-friendly, ADA accessible, and minutes from downtown Santa Barbara, El Encanto remains a serene and storied escape for both visitors and locals alike. For more information or reservations, visit elencanto.com.