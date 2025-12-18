Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Friendship Center welcomed the holiday season with warmth and cheer during its second annual Jolly Holiday Breakfast, held on Wednesday, December 10. The festive morning brought together nearly 45 members and their loved ones for a joyful and inclusive celebration designed especially for seniors living with dementia.

Guests enjoyed a free breakfast, a heartwarming visit from Santa, and live instrumental music that filled the room with holiday spirit. A special highlight of the event was a hot cocoa bar generously provided by La Peche Events, adding an extra touch of seasonal comfort to the morning.

More than just a celebration, the Jolly Holiday Breakfast created a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment where members and their care partners could relax, connect, and enjoy the holidays together. Laughter, conversation, and festive cheer were shared throughout the morning, reinforcing Friendship Center’s commitment to compassionate, person-centered experiences for those navigating dementia.

“The holidays can be especially meaningful, and sometimes challenging, for families impacted by dementia,” said Kathryn Westland, Executive Director at Friendship Center. “Our Jolly Holiday Breakfast was about creating a space where everyone felt comfortable, supported, and truly welcomed. Seeing our members and their loved ones share smiles, music, and moments of joy is exactly why this work matters.”

Events like the Jolly Holiday Breakfast reflect Friendship Center’s mission to provide meaningful moments of connection, joy, and community, especially during the holiday season.

