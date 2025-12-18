Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – December 2025 – In 2025, CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal managed care plan, distributed over $16 million to 95 local primary care providers through its Quality Care Incentive Program (QCIP), driving significant improvements in patient care across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. QCIP rewards CenCal Health providers for excellence in key clinical areas, including diabetes and asthma management, breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings, and pediatric well-care. QCIP payments are also tied to the clinical complexity of members cared for by each primary care provider (PCP). Payments increase to reflect the proportion of patients with complex medical needs, for example, the aged or those who are disabled. Top QCIP performers included Jeffrey Kaplan, MD Inc. Pediatric Medicine in Santa Maria; Lompoc pediatrician Cindy Blifeld, MD; Jackson Medical Group; Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, and Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health.

“Providing incentives for quality improvement has been a long-standing focus at CenCal Health and enables our primary care providers to uphold exemplary standards of care,” stated Marina Owen, CEO of CenCal Health. “We appreciate the exceptional performance of our local physicians and their dedicated teams.”

Since QCIP was launched in March 2022, many individual aspects of care have improved significantly across the Central Coast, such as antidepressant medication management from a baseline of 57.3% to 74.1% compliance with treatment guidelines. Well-child visit utilization for infants at 15 months of age improved from 50.6% to 70.6%, chlamydia screening in women improved from 57.3% to 67.3%, and lead testing in children also improved from 59.1% to 76.4% compliance with established guidelines. Developmental screening in children in the first three years of life – a new aspect of care introduced to QCIP – also improved from a baseline of 49.7% to 61.5%. To date, over $56 million has been paid to Central Coast PCPs since the quality program’s inception three years ago.

“CenCal Health’s innovative QCIP analytics system is foundational to effective Population Health Management,” said Carlos Hernandez, CenCal Health Chief Quality Officer. “Since its 2022 implementation, QCIP has enabled meaningful improvement and even greater compliance with evidence-based standards of care for CenCal Health members.”

Participating in QCIP since its launch, Sansum Clinic has consistently been a top performer at four of its area clinics. Sansum Clinic Chief Medical Officer Marjorie Newman, MD,a collaborative participant in the program, played an important role in the initial development of QCIP. “By rewarding high-quality, patient centered care, CenCal Health’s QCIP program helps us better serve individuals who are medically complex or resource limited,” said Dr. Newman. “Programs like this advance our commitment to health equity by directing resources toward patients with the highest medical and social needs, strengthening our ability to deliver high quality, coordinated care to those who are most vulnerable. We are very grateful to CenCal Health for their collaboration and support in this shared endeavor.”

Last month, CenCal Health was honored with two Achievement Awards for Outstanding Quality Performance by the State of California. At the annual California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Quality Conference, CenCal Health was recognized for outstanding results in both Overall Performance and Children’s Health Domain categories of the Managed Care Accountability Set for Measurement Year 2024. Out of the 23 Medi-Cal plans statewide, only four – including CenCal Health – received the distinction for overall performance. The Managed Care Accountability Set represents DHCS’s highest-priority quality measures, used annually to evaluate Medi-Cal plan performance. Accepting the awards in Sacramento was Lauren Geeb, CenCal Health Sr. Director of Quality & Population Health. “Earning recognition in both the overall and children’s domains underscores CenCal Health’s commitment to delivering outstanding quality care to its members and the community,” said Geeb.

CenCal Health Chief Quality Officer Carlos Hernandez headed up the implementation of the Quality Care Incentive Program at CenCal Health and is widely recognized for his overall impact on the Central Coast healthcare community. During his 31-year tenure, Hernandez led the evolution of CenCal Health’s Quality Improvement System, overseeing regulatory compliance, pay-for-performance initiatives, and HEDIS® reporting. He has served as a key leader and liaison to the health plan’s provider network, advancing quality and population health. Hernandez is retiring after more than three decades of distinguished service. “Carlos leaves a legacy of quality improvement and health equity that will certainly continue at CenCal Health, and throughout doctors’ offices, medical clinics and community health centers in multiple communities on the Central Coast,” said Owen.

More information on CenCal Health is available at cencalhealth.org.

About CenCal Health

CenCal Health is the local Medi-Cal health plan that partners with over 1,800 physicians, plus hospitals, clinics and other providers in delivering health care services to more than 240,000 members in its two-county service area – one in three residents of Santa Barbara County and one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County. Marking four decades of serving the most vulnerable, CenCal Health prioritizes cultivating community partnerships; advancing quality and health equity; expanding its service role and reach in the community; and organizing for impact and effectiveness. With a vision to be a trusted leader in advancing health equity so that the communities we serve thrive and achieve optimal health, CenCal Health invites the public to review its 2024/25 Community Report at CenCal2025.org