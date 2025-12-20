Growing up in Chicago, I imagined winter in California to be consistently mild and sunny. But during my three years at UC Santa Barbara, I’ve realized this isn’t the reality! My classmates and I use a slew of strategies to stay comfortable during winter. Instead of cost-prohibitive heat, we use extra blankets, hot water, and puffer jackets to stay warm from November to March.

However, there are sustainable, cost-effective, and comfortable ways for Californians to heat their homes through the winter. And, if people invest in these alternatives before the end of December, they can qualify for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit — a federal 30 percent off coupon.

Our Winterization Resource Guide provides tips and guidance for folks who want to make these energy efficient improvements to their homes , such as heat pumps, smart thermostats, windows and doors that provide better insulation, and more. Don’t miss out on the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit before it expires on December 31!

Andrew Condrell is an Environment California Solar Strong Intern.