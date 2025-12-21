Santa Barbara County is facing an undeniable reality: we need more affordable housing, and we need to build it faster. That’s why the County Board of Supervisors recently adopted our 2025 Legislative Platform, calling on the state to give counties the tools we need to meet this moment.

One of the clearest opportunities before us is the use of underutilized public land. School districts already have the authority to streamline building affordable housing on land they own. Counties should have that same ability. Turning vacant or underused county property into workforce and affordable housing is a practical, fiscally responsible solution that helps address our housing shortage while reducing pressure to build on agricultural land and open space.

Our platform also calls for clarity around the state’s Builder’s Remedy, thanks to the smart addition by Supervisor Hartmann. While California’s housing goals are critical, counties must retain reasonable discretion to ensure projects meet basic zoning, safety, infrastructure, and neighborhood standards. Housing solutions work best when state goals and local knowledge are aligned, not at odds.

Beyond housing, the platform prioritizes protecting essential safety net programs like Medi-Cal and CalFresh (40% of Santa Barbara County residents rely on these critical resources), advancing a public safety approach centered on treatment and diversion, and strengthening climate resilience, emergency preparedness, and water reliability.

At a time of fiscal uncertainty and growing strain on local governments, this platform reflects who we are and what we stand for as a county: caring for people, protecting our environment, and advocating for practical solutions that work on the ground. As decisions are made in Sacramento and Washington that affect our daily lives here in Santa Barbara County, it’s essential that local voices are heard clearly and consistently.

That is the work ahead and I’m committed to continuing it.

Laura Capps represents the 2nd District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and serves as Chair of the Board.



