Coming off back-to-back road losses, the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team returned home and delivered its most complete performance of the season to close out the 2025 calendar year.

The Gauchos were locked in defensively and efficient on offense in a 79-61 rout of the University of Portland on Monday afternoon at the Thunderdome.

“We are working really hard on defense, and our first half today was the best defensive intensity we’ve had all year,” said UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. “Our biggest struggle has been putting two halves together, and we have to maintain that first-half intensity for the entire game. Portland is a very good WCC team, and we showed we can defend against the best.”

Colin Smith knocked down 3-of-4 three-pointers and finished with 12 points. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Several players shined individually for UCSB, including Aidan Mahaney, who poured in a team-high 15 points; Hosana Kitenge, who scored 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the field; and freshman guard CJ Shaw, who chipped in 10 points and a career-high 11 assists for the first double-double of his collegiate career.

The Gauchos were trailing 19-17 with just under eight minutes remaining in the first half when Shaw found Evan Kipruto for a dunk that sparked a 15-2 UCSB run. Shaw capped the run with a transition layup off an assist from Mahaney, giving the Gauchos a 32-21 lead.

“I’m just learning day by day the point guard position. I played point guard in high school, but it’s completely different in college,” Shaw said of his current role in the absence of starting point guard Miro Little. “I’m very confident that we’re going to win. I trust my teammates to keep it going from here.”

UCSB’s lead ballooned to 53-30 on a three-pointer by Mahaney at the 15:05 mark of the second half, and Portland never truly threatened down the stretch. The Gauchos shot 53.6 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from three-point range for the game.

The Gauchos closed out their non-conference home schedule with a 4-1 record. The program is now 54-5 in non-conference home games under Pasternack. Portland head coach Shantay Legans grew up in Goleta and attended Dos Pueblos High before embarking on a successful collegiate career at Cal and Fresno State.

With the victory, UCSB improved to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in Big West Conference play. After a 10-day break, the Gauchos will travel to Cal State Fullerton on January 1 for a 7 p.m. tip-off.