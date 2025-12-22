The inescapable irony of the juxtaposition of the lead articles in last week’s Independent, page 7, can no longer be ignored. Denying the thoughtful and scientifically proven careful production of our immense Channel oil reserves, while simultaneously lamenting the chronic budget deficits perpetuated by our inept county supervisors, falls somewhere between political absurdity and fiscal irresponsibility.

The ”holes in our safety net” (“County Faces $66M Budget Shortfall“) are self-inflicted. The revenues that have been lost over the past 10 years, since the shutdown of the on-shore oil processing facility and its pipeline, would be sufficient to balance our budgets, and solve many if not all of our budget requirements.

As a life-long environmentalist, surfer, and pilot, I can attest to the damage caused by our natural near-shore oil seeps. I see the oil slicks almost every time I fly over the channel, walk our beaches, or surf our waves. It’s a natural phenomenon, with well documented historic precedent.

It’s time to acknowledge the fact that the amount of natural seepage far surpasses the small amount of oil that entered the ocean at Refugio Beach when the on-shore pipeline ruptured a decade ago. It is also our responsibility to conscientiously manage our God-given natural resources, and our finances. They go hand in hand.

“Heal the Ocean,” but “Heal Thyself” is just as important. Contrary to your stated opinion, they are not mutually exclusive propositions.