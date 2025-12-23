(Sung to the tune of “Away in a Manger”)

Far ‘way in an old tent a baby is born,

The little boy, Omar, one cold Christmas morn.

Dark eyes from above him peer down where he lay,

The little boy Omar asleep on some hay.

His parents so frightened for their baby boy.

They prayed for his coming. He brings them such joy.

Their hearts are both warmed by the peace on his face.

A peace for their people, the whole human race.

Be near us dear Omar. We ask you to stay

close by us, to bless us, whenever we pray.

“Save all the dear children with your tender care,

and keep them from danger,” is our Christmas Prayer.