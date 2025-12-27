Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA, December 23, 2025 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently presented a check for $10,083 to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, to help the nonprofit deliver superior care to its patients through ultrasound screenings, mammography, biopsies and much more. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign, which showcases expertly crafted pink food and beverage creations, all in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the entire month of October, the resort’s various eateries sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the campaign. This year’s effort generated $5,041.50, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $10,083 donation to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is supported by the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

“We are delighted to be the beneficiary of the Chumash Foundation’s Project Pink campaign,” shared Arie Dejong, Vice President for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Therapy Services. “These funds will support breast health and awareness in our community. The team at the Breast Care Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital thanks the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for this wonderful honor.”

The annual Project Pink campaign is led by the Chumash Casino Resort’s hardworking chefs, who crafted the familiar lineup of Project Pink sweets, including the popular chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes and purses, and featured an assortment of other one-of-a-kind creations. Some of the campaign’s new Project Pink menu items that were on display in October in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case were cherry blossom coconut cake, raspberry orange panna cotta, cherry limeade cupcake and chocolate raspberry cookies.

“Our annual Project Pink campaign is a reflection of our tribe’s commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our community,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are honored to stand alongside the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and proud that every pink dessert and snack sold helped raise breast cancer awareness.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

The Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, located on 351 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, offers a variety of services, including 3D digital mammography, soft mammo pad, targeted ultrasound imaging, whole breast ultrasound screening, ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic biopsy, DEXA bone density scanning and more.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 805-681-6459. To donate to the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals, please visit: https://www.cottagehealth.org/giving/now/#Goleta-Valley

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit http://www.chumash.gov.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit http://www.chumashcasino.com/dining.