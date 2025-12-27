Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– On December 15, 18, and 19, 2025, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks of youth under its supervision to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both the youth and their families. To support families during the holiday season, Probation Officers distributed warm blankets to youth on probation, as well as grocery store gift cards to their families to help provide for holiday season essentials.

The objectives of the multi-day Holiday Wellness Operation were to assess youth living environments, identify the needs of the youth and their family members, directly provide them with resources, and to provide information to families about available community resources. The operation was a success, resulting in 45 homes being visited and no arrests.

“Our Holiday Wellness Operation provide an opportunity to support the youth we supervise and their families throughout the County,” said Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton. “These wellness checks reinforce our ongoing efforts to connect families with the resources they need to thrive while promoting stability and overall success,” she said.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in client accountability and family wellness.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department, go to http://www.sbprobation.org.