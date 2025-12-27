Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Central Coast, CA — As immigration enforcement activity intensifies across the Central Coast, 805UndocuFund is raising urgent concerns about the growing normalization of aggressive enforcement tactics, the visible presence of ICE in public and private spaces, and the extraordinary courage demonstrated by community members, staff, and volunteers who continue to show up—often at personal risk—to protect immigrant families. Across the region, these individuals have stepped forward with clarity, discipline, and resolve to ensure families are not left isolated or uninformed.

Courageous Community Response Amid Escalating Enforcement

This escalation has not been limited to enforcement actions against undocumented individuals. It has also revealed the depth of courage, commitment, and moral leadership demonstrated by community responders.

Over the past weeks:

805UndocuFund staff have continued documenting, verifying, and responding to enforcement activity despite intimidation and harassment , remaining grounded in their responsibility to the community.

, remaining grounded in their responsibility to the community. An 805 Rapid Response Network volunteer Shawna Stillwell was temporarily detained while courageously patrolling her community, exemplifying the selfless action and resolve that defines community defense work.

These acts underscore the reality that community responders are not passive observers—they are protectors, truth-tellers, and first responders, standing in the gap when fear and silence are imposed.

The Importance of Credible Information and Real-Time Alerts

In this climate of heightened enforcement and violence, credible, verified information is a critical public safety tool.

Delayed notifications, rumors, and incomplete information place people at risk—especially when enforcement agents are operating in public and private spaces such as jails, campuses, neighborhoods, and workplaces.

The 805 Rapid Response Network (RRN) exists to address this gap. Through a community-based verification and alert system, the RRN:

Confirms reports before issuing alerts

Shares real-time know-your-rights guidance

Coordinates legal referrals, emergency financial assistance, and accompaniment

Coordinates legal referrals, emergency financial assistance, and accompaniment Ensures families are not navigating these moments alone

Community Defense on the Ground in Santa Barbara

This work is sustained through collective, grassroots action. In Santa Barbara, autonomous community patrol and defense groups—including SBResiste, Carpinteria Sin Fronteras, and Unión del Barrio—are working alongside the 805 Rapid Response Network to protect community members amid escalating enforcement activity.

Together, these groups:

Monitor and document enforcement operations

Provide visible community presence during targeted actions

Share verified, timely information to counter misinformation

Support families immediately impacted by detention and raids

This coordination reflects a long-standing tradition of community self-defense, mutual aid, and solidarity, particularly when institutional systems fail to provide timely, transparent, or humane responses.

A Call for Accountability and Community-Centered Safety

The consistent presence of ICE in public and private spaces, the targeting of community responders, and the escalation of enforcement violence demand accountability.

805UndocuFund calls for:

Decisive action by businesses, educational institutions, medical facilities, and all other spaces open to the public to clearly designate public versus private areas in their physical and digital spaces, and to establish protocols that prioritize community safety and transparency.

to clearly designate public versus private areas in their physical and digital spaces, and to establish protocols that prioritize community safety and transparency. Community support through volunteerism and financial contributions to sustain this critical work and ensure continued protection and resources for community members who are being targeted and persecuted because of who they are.

to sustain this critical work and ensure continued protection and resources for community members who are being targeted and persecuted because of who they are. Recognition of community-led rapid response networks as essential public safety infrastructure—not adversaries—and as vital partners in protecting families, upholding civil rights, and preventing harm.



Community safety is strengthened—not threatened—by credible information, transparency, and collective care.

About 805UndocuFund and the 805 Rapid Response Network

805UndocuFund is a community-based nonprofit serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Through the 805 Rapid Response Network, which expands to San Luis Obispo the organization provides real-time alerts, legal referrals, emergency financial assistance, and on-the-ground support to immigrant families impacted by detention and enforcement actions.

Community members can report activity or request support by calling or texting the

805 Rapid Response Hotline: (805) 870-8855