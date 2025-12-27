Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

From left: Greg Mora (Director of Development), Jacky Holler, Market Executive Bank of America for Ventura-Santa Barbara, Jillian Edwards (Strategic Partnerships Manager) | Credit: Courtesy

The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County’s South County Sharehouse in Goleta, CA. | Credit: Courtesy

Sharing some good news — the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County has received a $10,000 grant from Bank of America to help support this essential local organization.

In Santa Barbara County, food insecurity affects nearly 20% of the total population, with the demand for Food Bank services such as meals and nutritional resources skyrocketing this year due to rising costs. The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, which provides fresh produce, groceries and nutrition education at schools and for seniors among many others at over 50 food distribution sites across the county, also notes a surge of demand during the holiday season.

Relying on grants, donations and volunteers to help operate and deliver these critical resources, the Food Bank also works with partners like Bank of America that recently awarded the organization with a $10,000grant over the holidays in addition to ongoing support.

“Bank of America has long recognized the invaluable role that food banks play in our communities to help families – we are all really just one life event away from needing food bank services. The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County does an incredible job and we stand with their efforts to help bring stability to people’s lives,” said Jacky Holler, BofA market executive for Santa Barbara-Ventura.

Now is the time to donate, when these resources are needed most. To donate or volunteer your time, visit: https://foodbanksbc.org/

