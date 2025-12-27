Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—December 19, 2025—Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH) is now offering histotripsy, an innovative, non-invasive treatment that uses focused ultrasound energy to precisely destroy targeted tissue in both cancerous and benign liver tumors.

SBCH is one of the few hospitals in the country offering this innovative approach, and the only provider between the Southern and Northern California coast.

Histotripsy is an FDA-approved procedure that uses advanced imaging and high-pitched ultrasound waves to target tumorous tissue in the liver. The sound waves create tiny, controlled bubbles within the tumor. When these bubbles rapidly collapse, they break apart only the targeted tissue while leaving surrounding healthy tissue unharmed.

The broken-down tissue is then naturally cleared away by the body’s immune system. The result is a precise, non-invasive treatment delivered without radiation, heat, incisions, or needles and it can often be completed in a single outpatient visit.

“Histotripsy allows us to offer a non-invasive method for treating liver tumors that may be difficult to access surgically or with other technologies,” said Dr. Elliot DeYoung, interventional radiologist. “Having this technology available broadens our ability to personalize care and pursue the best possible outcomes for each patient.”

This therapy provides a valuable option for patients who may not be candidates for surgery or other minimally invasive treatments due to proximity to vital structures. As a non-invasive therapy, it can precisely target tumors that are difficult to remove surgically while avoiding the risks associated with more invasive procedures.Histotripsy may not be suitable for every patient. Eligibility depends on factors such as the size and location of the tumor. Patients should consult with their physician for a thorough evaluation to determine whether histotripsy may be an appropriate treatment option.

