SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (December 23, 2025) — At a time of year that can be especially difficult for children in foster care, the Santa Barbara County community came together in an extraordinary show of compassion, fulfilling the holiday wishes of 677 children and youth, from newborns to age 20, through CASA of Santa Barbara County’s annual Project Wishes gift drive.

With the support of 19 community giving groups—including local companies, service clubs, and faith-based organizations—along with 49 individual wish granters, CASA ensured that every child currently served by the program received meaningful, personalized gifts. The effort also extended to children on CASA’s waiting list and those identified by county social workers as especially vulnerable, ensuring no child was overlooked during the holiday season.

“The extraordinary way our community shows up year after year is deeply moving,” said Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County. “For children in the foster care system, the holidays can amplify feelings of loss and uncertainty. These gifts send a powerful and lasting message: you are seen, you matter, and your community cares about you.”

CASA staff, volunteers, and county social workers worked together to collect wishes that reflected each child’s individual needs and interests, within a set budget. Gifts ranged from warm clothing and essential items to books, toys, art supplies, and practical resources that help older youth build confidence and independence as they prepare for adulthood.

“Project Wishes reflects the heart of CASA’s work,” Davis added. “While this program shines during the holidays, our volunteers advocate for children every day of the year, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met in court, in school, and in life.”

Thanks to an overwhelming community response, CASA successfully met 100 percent of the identified need, serving all children currently assigned a CASA advocate as well as those still waiting to be matched.

CASA of Santa Barbara County extends sincere gratitude to every donor, giving group, volunteer, and community partner who made this year’s Project Wishes possible. While individual stories remain private to protect the dignity of children and families, the impact of this generosity is felt across the county.

About CASA of Santa Barbara County

CASA of Santa Barbara County recruits, trains, and supports volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates who provide one-on-one advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers serve as consistent, trusted adults, ensuring children’s best interests are represented in court and throughout their time in the foster care system. Training for new volunteers begins in February. Learn more at http://www.sbcasa.org or contact info@sbcasa.org.