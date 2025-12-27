Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation is honored to be included on the 2026 Giving List, recognizing local nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact through philanthropy and community service. This acknowledgment reflects the generosity of donors and supporters who believe in the vital role public libraries play in fostering education, access, and connection.

The Foundation supports the Santa Barbara Public Library by funding programs, collections, and initiatives that expand access to knowledge, preserve local history, and create welcoming spaces for learning and community engagement. From early literacy and lifelong learning opportunities to cultural programming and public events, these efforts help ensure the Library remains a cornerstone of civic life in Santa Barbara.

As highlighted in the Giving List, public libraries continue to play a critical role in an increasingly digital world. Founded in 2012, the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to expanding opportunity by providing critical private support for the Santa Barbara Public Library. One of the Foundation’s most visible successes is the Michael Towbes Plaza, which opened in November 2024 and has quickly become a vibrant gathering place hosting community celebrations, author fairs, cultural events, job fairs, and weekly programming.

As libraries across California face increasing financial pressure due to the loss of federal funding, the Foundation plays an essential role in sustaining and expanding Library services through a public-private partnership model. Community investment helps bridge funding gaps, ensuring that existing programs thrive while enabling the Library to continue serving Santa Barbara in innovative and transformative ways.

The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who supports its mission and the enduring value of free and equitable access to information. Visit http://www.givinglistsantabarbara.com to view the Foundation’s feature.

For more information about events with the Santa Barbara Public Library, visit library.santabarbaraca.gov/events and follow us on Instagram @sbplibrary and @sblibraryfoundation.

Your support and participation in these events help strengthen our community and ensure the continued success of the Library’s programs and services. To make a donation, visit sblibraryfoundation.org/donate.