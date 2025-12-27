Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, December 22, 2025 – The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is pleased to announce the 2025 Holiday Lights & Decoration Contest Winners. A PDF map of winning locations can be accessed on the city’s website.

Winners are as follows for this year’s contest, with judging having taken place on Tuesday, December 16th:

Residential:

A Classic Christmas

1004 Rock Rose Ln 1200 Alden Ct 1041 N. Poppy

A Shining Star

621 N. 10th St 1424 Michael Ct 1205 N. B St

A Coastal Christmas

356 Ladera

An Inflatable Christmas

816 Canfield Ave 501 S. P St 1100 Archer St

A Space Age Christmas

421 S. Hawthorne St

Business:

Window Displays

Lompoc Valley Florist – 322 N. H St The Box Shop – 740 N. H St 3 C’s Dog Grooming – 406 W. Ocean Ave

Outdoor Decorations

La Purisima Concepcion Public School – 219 W. Olive Ave

A total of 34 residential and 7 business nominations were considered.

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission thanks all who participated in this year’s holiday lights and decoration contest, and those who made nominations.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/