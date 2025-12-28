The Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team continued building momentum at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic with a 75-64 victory over Dougherty Valley on Saturday night.

The Dons were led by 6’5″ sophomore Brent Sharpton, who scored a game-high 23 points, including four three-pointers. Blake Lee added 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Kash Ridgell gave Santa Barbara a huge boost off the bench with 10 points.

The game was tight through three quarters, as Santa Barbara held a 49-47 lead, but the Dons exploded offensively in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 27-17 to secure the victory.

San Marcos 54, Davis Sr. 50

Koji Hefner poured in 25 points as the Royals bounced back from consecutive losses with a narrow victory over Davis Sr. High.

Koji Hefner scored 25 points against the Blue Devils. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

With the win, San Marcos improved to 10-4 on the season, despite being on the wrong end of a few close contests earlier this season.

“It’s a lot nicer learning in wins as opposed to losses. We got everyone in the game tonight, which was awesome,” said San Marcos coach Matt Jordan. “Koji was super aggressive to start the game and set the tone. Huge shoutout to Logan Patterson, who is a defensive pest and changed the game with his energy and effort.”

Holy Martyrs Armenian 55, Dos Pueblos 50

The Chargers stepped up and battled against tough competition but could not pull out the victory against the Armens.

Coulter Jay racked up 12 points, two blocks, and two steals. Evan Pinsker added eight points and six assists.

“I was proud of the way our guys battled against Holy Martyrs. It was a tightly contested game,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. “Other than our turnovers, I felt we did a good job. Unfortunately, it came up short, but it was a great opportunity for other players to get some experience as we prepare for Channel League play.”