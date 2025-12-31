It was written on the whiteboard in the boss’s office. And regardless of the other problems that were outlined and solved on that whiteboard, the three words remained. They symbolized not only how things were approached, but they came to shape the young professionals in the office — many of whom have gone on to lead other organizations.

“Encourage alternative opinions”

My first exposure to Santa Barbara came from my weekend military service, each month at the Navy Reserve Center. Looking out at the harbor, the city, and the mountains, I decided I had to move here. So, on each duty weekend, I would buy the Sunday News-Press and scour the help-wanted ads and apply for any position in my field. I would have done about anything.

But I was fortunate. The Office of the County Auditor-Controller was the perfect place for me. Previously, while on active duty I had been the financial controller of a Navy ship, had a good introduction to government accounting and had just passed the CPA exam. This seemed like a good fit. A civilian job in my field. I had no idea the impact it would have.

This was the era when government discovered Edwards Deming, father of Total Quality Management (TQM). The auditor’s office leadership attended one of his sessions and thereafter embraced his teachings: Focus on the process. Strive for continual, incremental improvements. Empower employees. Hold them accountable. Explore diverse approaches.

The office was a collection of teams — property tax, financial reporting, general accounting, etc. Because new accounting graduates were able to obtain a CPA license through the internal audit function, the office was able to recruit top applicants from both UCSB and Cal Poly. That gave the place a unique blend of salty old folks and energetic, bright new talent. The office leadership embraced them all, empowered innovative thinking, and took measured risks. The results were remarkable. I was proud to be a part and witness. I learned a great deal.

The office produced year-end audited financial statements faster than any other government entity in California. And each year, multiple financial reports received national awards.

More importantly, financial projections were more accurate, and information flowed to other county departments as never before. During that period, the computerized accounting system, which was used until recently (almost 30 years), was developed and implemented in-house — a savings of millions of dollars.

At the same time those process improvements were delivering better service to taxpayers, the auditor’s staff was shrinking in size, mainly through attrition. The morale in the office was very high. It was an interesting and enjoyable place to work.

In me, that formative experience spurred a hunger for further study of government, management ,and leadership. And it also taught me about the intricate orchestration that it takes to excel in an environment that is led by elected officials.

It taught me, for instance, that the local DMV, elections, or IRS offices are not just outlets of enormous government machinery, but small teams working with the tools provided, responding to and trying to align with their ever-changing executive leadership.

And just as in the Navy, success on any task or mission was dependent upon the close work of small, empowered teams. The organization was a team of teams that needed inspiration and trust from the top.

For me it was obvious. For the local office to do well, for these people to do well, they need the same care and feeding as any other organizational team whether in retail, hospitality, or high tech. The success of the team and subsequently the service they provide comes down to thoughtful leadership, personal relationships, and caring about people.

Finally, I also learned that each department (parks, treasury, public works, etc.) was its own separate profession, often with standards, best practices, and professional networks. In many instances, formal certifications in these fields signify specific experience or expertise.

What may look like straightforward and easy work from the outside is often nuanced and technically complex. I came to appreciate that throughout government.

The most recent bashing and shake-up of the federal workforce brought all these memories back into focus for me. A few weeks ago, I saw that the federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had been disbanded with little, noteworthy success. Of course, there is much efficiency to be gained in every federal agency — just not through this unsettling, cruel and thoughtless approach. As executed, the work of DOGE was far more destructive than productive for the federal bureaucracy.

The federal government is inefficient. No one argues… And there is real work to do to deliver better value to the taxpayer. There always will be. But at least from my experience, it takes thoughtful, intelligent leaders, people who believe in the government they are leading, and its mission and care about the people in their charge to create good, efficient government and provide better service to us all.