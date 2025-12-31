Society Matters: Year in Pictures
Nonprofit Events Raise Much-Needed Funds and Are Great Fun
S.B. County Animal Care Foundation President and Co-founder Linda Greco, Event Chair Lee Heller, Event Emcees John Corbett and Bo Derek, and S.B. County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar at Tails of Hope event
| Credit: Gail Arnold
In 2025, once again, Santa Barbara-based nonprofits hosted fun and illuminating events to raise funds for and awareness of their work. Guests got to enjoy the events, which were some of the best parties in town, while supporting organizations that serve our community in important ways. Here are pictures from some of those events. For all Society Matters stories, go to
Event Committee at Lotusland Celebrates event | Gail Arnold
More Mesa Preservation Coalition Boardmembers Cameron Benson and Kathy Pfeifer with Artist Kevin Gleason at 25th Anniversary Celebration | Gail Arnold
Every Brilliant Thing playwright and star Jonny Donahoe, New Beginnings Counseling Center Executive Director Kristine Schwarz, and Every Brilliant Thing Associate Director Paddy Gervers at New Beginnings post-performance donor reception | Gail Arnold
S.B. Rescue Mission Down Under-Themed event Co-Chair Pamela Dillman Haskell, President Rolf Geyling, and Board Chair Kiah Jordan | Gail Arnold
Hillside residents, staff, and guests at holiday open house. | Gail Arnold
Immigrant Legal Defense Center staff: Case Manager Bianca Morales, Senior Attorney Susana Cruz, Paralegal/DOJ Accredited Representative Ayleen Sanchez, Mental Health Therapist Maria Ornelas Ruvalcaba, Staff Attorney Gissell Ayala, Senior Attorney Maria Salguero, Executive Director Julissa Peña, Social Work Intern Alysse Mastromarino, Office Manager Brenda Pantoja (crouching), Staff Attorney Jordan Rabani-Jenkins, Paralegal Daira Gonzalez, and Senior Staff Attorney Crystal Canela at Toast to Justice fundraiser | Gail Arnold
Showers of Blessing Boardmember Fr. Nicholas Speier, Board President Ann Veazey, Executive Director John Tamiazzo, Development Manager Jackie Goodman, and Supervisor for Daily Operations David Marsango at Donor Appreciation Party | Gail Arnold
S.B. Zoo Zoofari Committee Member Marcy Bazzani, Matt Bazzani, Jess Parker, Boardmember Robyn Parker, Erin Celmayster, Ana Butler, and Jon Butler | Gail Arnold
Police Chief Kelly Gordon, Mayor Randy Rowse, Gretchen Olenberger, El Presidente Fritz Olenberger, and City Fire Chief Chris Mailes at DIGS, a joint Old Spanish Days and S.B. Zoo event | Gail Arnold
Channelkeeper staff: Development Director Annie Lovell, Science & Program Manager Molly Troup, Education & Community Outreach Director Penny Owens, Executive Director Ted Gorton, Program Assistant Veronica Moran, Communications Director Laura Sanchez, and Policy Associate Nate Irwin at Bluewater Ball | Gail Arnold
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing with Arts &Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci at pre-performance donor dinner | Grace Kathryn Photography
