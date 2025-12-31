In 2025, once again, Santa Barbara-based nonprofits hosted fun and illuminating events to raise funds for and awareness of their work. Guests got to enjoy the events, which were some of the best parties in town, while supporting organizations that serve our community in important ways. Here are pictures from some of those events. For all Society Matters stories, go to http://independent.com/society .

