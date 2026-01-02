“When tyrants steal authority,

Patriots thrive in anonymity”

Christmas sings the joy

Of the earth at birth

It’s never the right time

To take from a needy child

Truth’s more fundamental still

They’ve denied due process

To half a million people

Now they’re gonna warehouse

Eighty thousand more

Standing tall in reality

Is nigh unto treason today

The children of America

Guaranteed coal in their stockings

Somebody tell Charles Dickens

Our cherished rights:

Due process

Face the accuser

Know what you’re charged with

Crushed under cruelty’s bootheels

If your state has the wrong governor,

You get brutal military occupation

Wetwork news is like

Weekend Update’s evil twin

Corpulate Big Bubba

Imagine our dismay

Waking up Christmas Day

To a cult of billionaires

Too savvy to avoid offing us all

The new regime’s incursions

Terrorizing instability

Like normalizing perversion

Could make any of this right

Under a savage dismantling

Of the social safety net

We wove to survive

In the scary world we get

Simpering judicial toads

Invertebrate legislators

Regime change 101

Tried and tested in the USA

First the immigrants

Then the homeless

Then the demogrants

Maybe then we’ll be great again