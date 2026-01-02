“When tyrants steal authority,
Patriots thrive in anonymity”
Christmas sings the joy
Of the earth at birth
It’s never the right time
To take from a needy child
Truth’s more fundamental still
They’ve denied due process
To half a million people
Now they’re gonna warehouse
Eighty thousand more
Standing tall in reality
Is nigh unto treason today
The children of America
Guaranteed coal in their stockings
Somebody tell Charles Dickens
Our cherished rights:
Due process
Face the accuser
Know what you’re charged with
Crushed under cruelty’s bootheels
If your state has the wrong governor,
You get brutal military occupation
Wetwork news is like
Weekend Update’s evil twin
Corpulate Big Bubba
Imagine our dismay
Waking up Christmas Day
To a cult of billionaires
Too savvy to avoid offing us all
The new regime’s incursions
Terrorizing instability
Like normalizing perversion
Could make any of this right
Under a savage dismantling
Of the social safety net
We wove to survive
In the scary world we get
Simpering judicial toads
Invertebrate legislators
Regime change 101
Tried and tested in the USA
First the immigrants
Then the homeless
Then the demogrants
Maybe then we’ll be great again