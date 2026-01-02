Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department proudly recognizes Sarah Aguilar, CAWA, CACO, Director of the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, for her exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to lifesaving animal welfare efforts following her designation as a 2025 Local Hero by the Santa Barbara Independent and her appointment to the Best Friends Network Strategy Council, a national coalition advancing best practices in animal sheltering.

Aguilar was honored during the Santa Barbara Independent’s 40th Annual Celebration of Community Heroes, which highlights individuals whose work has made a lasting and meaningful impact on the community. This selection reflects her transformative leadership that has strengthened animal services across Santa Barbara County while improving outcomes for both animals and residents.

“Sarah Aguilar exemplifies public service at its best and the dedication that our County team members exhibit day in and day out” said Mouhanad Hammami, Director of County Health “Sarah’s leadership and innovative approach has elevated Santa Barbara County Animal Services to a model agency—one that blends compassion, data-driven decision-making, and deep community partnerships to save lives and support families.”

Record-Breaking Outcomes and Community Impact

Under Aguilar’s leadership, County Animal Services has achieved historic milestones, including:

• More than 6,000 annual animal placements in Fiscal Year 2024–2025

• Over 6,400 animals served, including wildlife and complex impound cases

• Live release rates reaching 92–94%, among the highest in the department’s history

• More adoptions annually than at any point in the last decade

• Unprecedented foster engagement, with foster placements and volunteer participation exceeding prior records

• Over 22,000 volunteer hours donated in 2024, with higher totals projected for 2025

These achievements were accomplished while maintaining operations across three shelters and serving a geographically large and diverse county, highlighting the strength of SBCAS staff, volunteers, and community partners.

Innovative Programs Launched

Aguilar spearheaded or expanded several initiatives designed to improve animal welfare, public access, and community collaboration, including:

• The Purple Paws Project, enhancing safety and visibility for pets in shelter

• SBCAS Lost & Found Map, improving reunification rates

• Project PetSafe relaunch, improving preventative care and safety-net services

• Doggy Day Trip Program, reducing kennel stress and increasing exposure

• RVT student partnership with Allan Hancock College, building workforce pathways

• Reopening of the Lompoc Animal Shelter, restoring critical regional services

She also played a key role in hosting “Tails of Hope,” the first Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation fundraiser at Elings Park, raising critical funds that directly support medical care, rehabilitation, and adoption readiness for shelter animals.

Her appointment to the Best Friends Network Strategy Council further underscores her influence in shaping humane, effective, sheltering practices nationwide.

The County of Santa Barbara Health Department congratulates Sarah Aguilar on her well-deserved recognition and thanks her for her continued dedication to protecting animal health, supporting families, and strengthening the well-being of the entire community.

Residents Encouraged to Foster or Adopt to Help Save Lives

Aguilar credits the success of Santa Barbara County Animal Services to strong partnerships and community engagement.

“Every adoption, reunion, foster placement, and volunteer hour proves that lifesaving animal services are possible when we work together,” Aguilar said. “Help us save lives by taking home a new best friend for the holidays.”

For more information, visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services or one of the 3 Animal Services locations Tuesday through Sunday, 10am – 5pm. Closed Mondays and Holidays.