LOS ALAMOS, CA – Instead of another failed diet or broken New Year’s resolution, what if 2026 began differently? On January 10th, Heritage House in Los Alamos invites guests to REGENERATE—an inaugural wellness and sustainability experience that replaces restriction with restoration, starting from the inside out.

“We’re creating a movement for living in harmony with nature—how we treat ourselves, what we put in our bodies, and how and with whom we spend our time,” says Jen Boulden, founder of Anavo Farm and co-curator of the REGENERATE experience.

“This isn’t about willpower. It’s about pouring into yourself, regenerating your life, and sparking those around you to do the same.”

The half-day immersive event weaves together restorative yoga, a regenerative grazing experience, thoughtfully crafted zero-proof and low-intervention wines, and authentic design inspiration—demonstrating how regeneration extends from self-care to the food we eat, the communities we keep, and the spaces we inhabit.

THE EXPERIENCE

9:30 AM – Guests arrive at the 1882 Heritage House, and tour the fun outdoor spaces and find a place for their mats.

10:00 AM – Vida Yoga owner, Jenn Gagarin, leads a grounding restorative flow to reconnect body and breath, accompanied by live sitar performance with local musician & yogi, Nas Syed.

11:00 AM – Seasonal grazing table with a cornucopia of local and in-season bites paired with GlasRose sparkling zero-proof wines (hibiscus blood orange and elderflower yuzu) and Mi Casa’s female-made low-intervention wines. Among the locally sourced offerings: bite-sized portions of renowned regenerative beef from Las Cumbres Ranch, and other local, seasonal treats. During this graze-and-chat hour, Stefan Seibert of Las Cumbres Ranch shares how regenerative ranching in LosAlamos transformed both their land and his life, and winemaker Sara Hershkowitz reveals the story behind GlasRose’s two gorgeous zero-proof sparkling wines from Santa Ynez Valley.

11:30 AM –”The Authentic Edit,” a talk by Jen Boulden exploring why regeneration—not just sustainability—is the framework for 2026 and beyond. Drawing from her journey selling Ideal Bite to Disney and restoring 140+-year-old buildings, Boulden shares how to trust your inner compass over trends, curate a life that feels good, and find the courage to repurpose and get creative.

Discover the magic of synchronicity—how the Universe conspires in your favor when you honor yourself and the earth.

12:00 PM – Historic Building Tour led by designer and event concierge Brittney Vanderlei, whose work centers on sustainable, intentional design and the thoughtful preservation of historic spaces. Vanderlei will curate a walking tour beginning at Heritage House, continuing to Queenie, a reimagined Queen Anne Victorian, and concluding at the 1880 Union Hotel. Guests will meet the hotel’s new owners, who will share the property’s history and vision for the future. Together, the three neighboring properties offer living examples of choosing heritage over hype. All locations are within two blocks of the venue in downtown Los Alamos.

1:00 PM – Closing circle with Los Alamos inspired gifts for each guest.

ABOUT ANAVO FARM

Anavo is Celtic for harmony—and the mission is harmony with nature. The Santa Ynez Valley nonprofit advocates for regenerative agriculture and humane animal welfare to heal our food system, sequester carbon, and end farm animal suffering. Anavo is also regenerating historic homes and venues with an eco ethos and eye for unique, sustainable design—creating spaces where land and heritage are restored for all to enjoy for years to come.

EVENT DET AILS

What: REGENERATE – An Inaugural Regenerative Lifestyle Experience

When: Friday, January 10, 2026 | 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Where: Heritage House, Los Alamos, CA

Capacity: Limited to 45 guests

Tickets: $69 | Available at Vida Yoga, Orcutt http://www.VidaYogaOrcutt.com

More Information: Contact Jenn at Vida Yoga or Jen Boulden at Anavo Farm