County of Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to purchase three complete sets of new battery powered extrication equipment to benefit fire stations 21, 26, and 31. The extrication equipment is also known as the “jaws of life,” and first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant, which will allow us to purchase state-of-the-art rescue tools and provide training to first responders that is critical for the care of people injured in crashes,” Battalion Chief, Adam Estabrook said. “These tools will greatly enhance our ability to protect and serve the community, strengthening our response capabilities when they matter most.”

Post-crash care is vital in preventing serious injuries from turning deadly. Delays in providing expedient care impacts survival chances. Reducing the time it takes to get to the patient, treating what can be treated, and transporting the patient to the hospital can be the difference between life and death. According to federal data, 42% of people who were killed in car crashes were alive when first responders arrived. New “jaws of life” battery powered rescue tools will help first responders deliver life-saving measures for patients trapped in vehicles, significantly increasing chances of survival.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.