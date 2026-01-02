Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA, December 31, 2025) – “Portraits. by Stephanie Baker, 1990-Present” is an exhibition of black & white photographs by a local Santa Barbara photographer that will be on display at the Community Arts Workshop, 5-8pm Friday January 16th and Saturday January 17th, 2026.

“For nearly forty years, I’ve had the joy of taking portraits professionally,” says Stephanie Baker, who specializes in photographing babies, toddlers, children and young adults using natural lighting. “After all these years I’m now finding joy in the faces of a new generation,” she says, as the children she once photographed are now grown and asking her to photograph their young families.

Selected from thousands of portraits taken since 1990, Baker has curated a ‘community slide show’, of sorts, that will fill the walls of the gallery, thanks to the projection expertise of the Environment Makers: Jonathan Smith and Kym Cochran.

Fond glimpses into the past, numerous portraits affectionately capture fleeting moments of childhood. “Now & Then” photos chronicle the growth of babies becoming children; and children becoming young adults. The “Jumping” photos are an extension of Baker’s own playful spirit, and her ability to create a fun and relaxed environment for children of all ages to be photographed.

“This exhibit is more than just a display of faces — it’s a history of the individuals and families that I’ve had the pleasure to know and to watch grow up. It is an ongoing, lifelong project and I will continue to photograph faces in Santa Barbara, as they continue to change, grow and have children of their own.”

Baker has served on the board of the Media Arts and Design Academy (MAD) at Santa Barbara High School. She has also done portrait photography for Stage Left Productions, Santa Barbara High School Theatre, and National Charity League; as well as contributing numerous fundraising photo sessions to various arts organizations.

“I’m hoping that this show inspires viewers to see the joy in everyone.”

Gallery hours are 5-8pm on Friday, January 16th and Saturday, January 17th at the Community Arts Workshop, located at 631 Garden St. The event is free to the public. For further information, https://www.sbcaw.org/upcoming