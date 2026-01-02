Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — January 2, 2026 — The Pad Climbing, a community-focused climbing gym known for its welcoming and inclusive approach, is officially opening its doors in Santa Barbara with a free, all-day open house on Saturday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is designed as a drop-in celebration for the entire community—no climbing experience required. Visitors can try climbing for free, participate in low-pressure games and challenges, connect with local vendors, and explore the new space at their own pace.

Free rental climbing shoes will be available in limited supply, and staff will be on hand all day to help first-time climbers get started.

At 12 p.m., The Pad Climbing CEO Kristin Horowitz will offer brief welcome remarks alongside local city and county guests.

“The goal has always been to create a place that feels human,” said Horowitz. “A space where people can move, gather, and feel like they belong—whether they climb or not.”

Event Highlights Include:

Free climbing all day (no experience needed)

Games and climbing-inspired challenges for all ages

Local vendors and food

Climbing gear demos

Community welcome at noon

The Pad Climbing is a mission-driven gym centered on accessibility, connection, and community building. The Santa Barbara location marks the brand’s newest expansion and reflects its belief that climbing should feel welcoming, social, and fun.

Event Details:

The Pad Climbing – Santa Barbara

Saturday, January 10

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Free and open to the public

Those who aren’t ready to climb during the event will receive a special opening-week thank-you offer to visit later.