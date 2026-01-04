SBResiste needs your help.

As the Trump administration launched its aggressive, often unconstitutional assault on immigrants early last year, community members formed SBResiste. The organization aims to prevent kidnappings, monitor ICE activities, document violations, notify community members of their rights, and provide mutual aid to families devastated by detentions and disappearances.

The terror of this mass enforcement is real. Since the Supreme Court green-lit racial profiling, anyone who looks like they might be an immigrant (read: Latino) is at risk. Most detainees have no criminal record — only three judicial warrants have been issued in the tri-county area, while over a thousand people have been kidnapped. ICE’s indifference to due process means that anyone who is taken may be housed in horrible conditions for months, unable to communicate with family or lawyers, and even deported to a third country far away. This is a reign of terror on brown people.

We are ordinary people who care about our families and neighbors and who will not stand by as masked hoodlums smash car windows, yank people off their bicycles, and grab people at bus stops, outside their homes, even at their jobs. Since January we have been patrolling at-risk neighborhoods, responding to possible ICE sightings, handing out know-your-rights “red cards,” and connecting affected families to the resources of the 805 Undocufund.

If you want to help protect your neighbors, please join a volunteer training hosted by 805 UndocuFund, Associated Students of UCSB, and SBResiste on January 12 at UCSB. Register here: https://www.805undocufund.org/trainings.html. Or follow us on social media at https://www.instagram.com/sbresiste/.