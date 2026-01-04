Coming off its first Big West Conference loss to Cal State Fullerton, the UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball team bounced back with an 88-70 victory over visiting Cal State Northridge on Saturday at the Thunderdome.

Five Gauchos reached double figures in scoring, led by Olivia Bradley, who finished with a team-high 18 points.

Zoe Borter scored 17 points against the Matadors.

“We really try to stay not outcome-focused but process-focused, focusing on whether we are getting better game to game. We even break the game into five-minute segments,” Jimenez said. “We try to keep them process-focused instead of having them check the scoreboard and focus on the end result. It’s the approach we’ve taken this year, and I think it has worked really well for this group.”

A strong start was crucial for the Gauchos against the Matadors, as they built a 26-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Zoe Borter scored 10 of her 17 points in the second quarter to help UCSB extend its lead to 47-31 at halftime.

Skylar Burke also had a big offensive game, pouring in 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field. The Gauchos shot 57 percent overall as a team.

With the win, UCSB extended its winning streak over Cal State Northridge to 12 games and improved to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in Big West Conference play.

The Gauchos will travel to UC Davis on Thursday, January 8, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.