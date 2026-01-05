Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Lompoc, CA — January 5, 2026 — Future for Lompoc Youth (FLY) is proud to announce the presentation of an $80,000 donation from CoastHills Credit Union in support of its mission to empower and prepare local teens for success. The funds were raised at the sixteenth annual Rancho Vino benefit event on October 11, 2025, held at Presqu’ile Winery in the Santa Maria Valley.

Hosted by the CoastHills Community Foundation in partnership with Presqu’ile Winery, Rancho Vino brought together community leaders, supporters, and generous sponsors for an evening of fine wine, local cuisine, live music, and community collaboration — all in support of youth programming that enriches the lives of Lompoc Valley teens.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible generosity of CoastHills Credit Union and everyone who participated in Rancho Vino,” said Devika Stalling, Executive Director of Future for Lompoc Youth. “This $80,000 gift will directly advance our efforts in career readiness, mentoring, life skills training, and other vital programs that help our youth build confidence and pursue their future goals.”

Future for Lompoc Youth provides a range of programming aimed at equipping teens with the tools they need to thrive. From workforce readiness to community engagement, FLY’s initiatives are designed to inspire young people to dream big and achieve their full potential.

Future for Lompoc Youth extends its heartfelt appreciation to all Rancho Vino attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and community partners whose generosity and engagement make events like this possible.

About Future for Lompoc Youth

Future for Lompoc Youth (FLY) is a community-based organization whose mission is to foster connections in an innovative environment where Lompoc Valley youth feelempowered to build their legacy. Guided by a vision of a community where young people are safe, valued, and confident in advocating for their future, FLY provides leadership development, mentorship, education, and real-world career and college readiness opportunities. Through intentional partnerships, culturally relevant programming, and a commitment to youth voice, the organization prepares and inspires the next generation of Lompoc’s leaders.

About CoastHills Credit Union

CoastHills Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities along the Central Coast. Through its Community Foundation, CoastHills supports local nonprofits and community initiatives that strengthen education, youth development, and community well-being.