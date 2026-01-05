Those of you who own your own home could not afford to buy it today!

I will make the coastal housing problem easy for all of you:

California has a population of 39.5 million.

80 percent of this 39.5 million live within 30 miles of the coast.

4.7 million live in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

A few hundred thousand people live east of the Sierra Nevada.

One county, Alpine, has 743 square miles, about 700 square miles more than the City of Santa Barbara, and has a population of about 1,400 people! Most of Alpine’s public service is provided by outside grants, state and federal. Some other eastern California counties are also in the same boat.

There will never be nearly enough affordable housing on the California coast!

The only answer is the fast train in the San Joaquín Valley. That will increase the San Joaquín’s population of about 10 percent of the state’s with more land and opportunity.

Say it isn’t so.