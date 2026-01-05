Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHO: Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB)

WHAT: 19th Annual Holiday Celebration for

Martin Luther King, Jr.

2026 Theme: “We need leaders not in love with money, but in love with justice; not in love with publicity, but in love with humanity.”

August 11, 1956, Buffalo, New York; 50th Anniversary of

Alpha Phi Fraternity, Inc.

WHEN: Monday, January 19, 2026, 9am – 12:30pm In-Person

9 – 10am @ de la Guerra Plaza morning program

10am Unity March Up State Street

11am – 12:30 pm MLKSB Program at Arlington Theatre

WHERE: de la Guerra Plaza, 20 E. de la Guerra St., Santa Barbara, 93101

Program: Arlington Theatre, 1317 State Street, SB 93101

ABOUT: 2026’s Theme: We need leaders not in love with money, but in love with justice; not in love with publicity, but in love with humanity. This quote serves as the over-arching theme for the weekend. The students use it as the subject of the Poetry and Essay Contest, as does the Keynote Speaker.

This year’s Keynote Speaker is the remarkable Leah Weber King, widow of Dexter Scott King, daughter-in-law of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, will feature the theme in her speech as well. A member of Dr. King’s family speaking here is a remarkable opportunity for the community to experience her. Having Leah join us for the celebration of her father-in-law, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is so extraordinary. MLKSB is bringing the best speakers and local performers together for the good of the community.

Beginning the holiday with the Morning Program overseen by MLKSB Board member Isaac Garrett, begins at 9:00am at de la Guerra Plaza with an opening prayer by Mia Lopez Leader of the Family of Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation. Connie Anderson will deliver a topical speech on the theme. A selection of students reading their top awarded poems and essays in the younger age group (6-12 years old) is sure to give you hope for the future. Janet Reineck of World Dance for Humanity will lead the crowd out onto State Street for the Unity March, which starts at 10am and joyfully heads up to the Arlington Theatre where the participants will be greeted by music from David Gorospe Productions.

An insightful 90-minute program begins at 11am. JoAnne Meade Young will serve as MC. The program will feature a dynamic Keynote Speaker, Leah Weber King, who is known for her ongoing reflections on art, culture and legacy shared through her personal digital platform.

Secondary students (13–18 years old) who placed in the top three spots will be on stage to recite their inspiring poems and essays at the Arlington Theatre. Wendy Sims-Moten will lead the crowd in “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” considered the Black National Anthem. Wendy is a member of the group Shelter described as “a high-energy group of seasoned musicians who perform R&B classics from the 1950s up to the present. Shelter includes Ron Paris (vocals), Julie Carlson (keyboards) and Antoine Richardson (drums).

Returning for another year, Sese Ntem drummer, leads the five-member group sharing the songs and rhythms of the Ewe people of Togo, Ghana and Benin in West Africa. Members are Adam Cote, Leslie Cunningham, Barbara Korse and Rick Schaffer. Ewe songs reflect their deep relationship with the land, the divine, their ancestors and with each other. Described as a living tradition, Ewe culture and spiritual wisdom is not written down and codified in a fixed dogma because it reflects the present moment where time and eternity coexist.

Round-Up of the Five-Days of Events to Honor

Martin Luther King, Jr. January 16 – 20, 2025

Thursday, January 15 : MLK Weekend of events begins with the Ceremony at UCSB’s Eternal Flame on the Buchanan Hall lawn near the Library from 12 noon to 1pm. Followed by a walk to North Hall to honor the protestors who demanded more programs, services and faculty for African American students, (https://obsd.sa.ucsb.edu/1968-north-hall) which led to the development of the Center for Black Studies Research and the hiring of more African-American faculty.

Friday January 16: Congregation B’nai B’rith Synagogue, Friday Night Service, 6 pm. 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.*

Students Reading the essay or poem that took a Top Award with students from the group of 6 – 12 years old. Set for the service is Felicity Gray reading her awarded essay titled How Leaders Should Act; Arrow Moyer will read her essay Humanity and Justice; and Stella Lappico is reading her poem We Need Leaders, taking a line from MLK’s quote to bring it home. Livestream the service at: https://cbbsb.org/live-video-stream-fb-live/

*(Previous release had wrong address – pls. note this IS correct).

Saturday January 17: RING SHOUT, Trinity Episcopal Church, 11am at 1500 State St., SB 93101. A powerful, historic African American spiritual dance.

Community Environmental Council, 1219 State Street, Santa Barbara, 93101. The CEC Hub Screening of MLK/FBI directed by Sam Pollard in 2020. Based on newly declassified files, Sam Pollard’s resonant film explores the US government’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr. 3:30 – 6:30pm

Sunday January 18: Worship at a service of your choice. Various times & locations. List of options on the website. https://mlksb.org/support/faith-organizations/

Monday January 19: MLK Day. Join us for the events starting at 9am through 3pm (see fact sheet for details). https://MLKSB.org

PLUS, at 6pm Author Talk and Book Signing with Author Wren Brown The Family Business at Chaucer’s Bookstore, 3321 State Street (Loreto Plaza).

Gratitude to MLKSB Major Sponsors: City of Santa Barbara, Fidelity National Title, James S. Bower Foundation, First United Methodist Church, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Congregation B’nai B’rith, UCSB Multi Cultural Center and Healing Justice/Santa Barbara.

Donate to keep MLK’s legacy alive and consider underwriting the events and programs of the MLKSB Committee. https://mlksb.org/donate/

The mission of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is to foster positive relationships between many diverse groups in the Santa Barbara community and the surrounding areas; to sponsor programs and events which exemplify the teachings of Dr. King; and to observe, and celebrate the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

MLKSB Committee Welcomes Leah Weber King

Writer, Entrepreneur and Widow of Dexter Scott King

The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is honored to have Leah Weber King be the Keynote Speaker at MLKSB Committee’s MLK Day celebration. She is a writer, entrepreneur, consultant and widow of Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Leah W. King will be here in Santa Barbara on Monday, January 19 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State Street. The program is free, donations welcome, and begins at 11 am.

A native of New Orleans, Leah Weber King began her career as a broadcast journalist before expanding into entrepreneurship and creative consulting. Today, she is known for her ongoing reflections on art, culture, and legacy, shared through her personal digital platform, where she publishes original writing and curated quotes on a near-daily basis.

Her marriage to Dexter Scott King placed her in direct proximity to one of the most influential American families in the struggle for civil and human rights. Leah continues to honor that legacy through storytelling, public engagement, and creative work that uplifts themes of beauty, perseverance, and purpose.

Executive Director of MLKSB, E. onja Brown Lawson has dreamed of having a member of the King family at the Santa Barbara celebrations since she first got involved 19 years ago. “This would not have been possible without the help of Wendy Eley Jackson and I am forever grateful to her for this connection to the legacy of Dr. King.”

Leah’s work reflects her belief that the King legacy is not simply historical — it is living, evolving, and meant to be interpreted by new generations.

Bella Luna website https://leahweberking.com/ https://x.com/LeahWeberKing

