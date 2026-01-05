Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold open auditions by appointment for the spring production of UNNECESSARY FARCE, by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Sara Rademacher. Auditions will be on Saturday, January 31 starting at 12noon by appointment in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus. Callbacks will be Saturday, February 7, rehearsals begin March 2 and performances will be April 15-May 2 in the Jurkowitz Theatre. SYNOPSIS: Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go. In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.

Roles Available: 4 men, 3 women.

Appointments will begin to be taken on Monday, January 12. Please email Christina Frank, cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu for appointment time or more information. More information regarding roles, and auditions scenes available at http://www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions.