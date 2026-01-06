Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
There is currently an AT&T outage affecting wireless customers in the City of Santa Barbara which may impact the ability to call 911 from AT&T devices.
If you need emergency assistance the alternate options are as follows:
- Text 911
- Call 911 using a different cell phone provider or a landline
- Call the PD non-emergency number at 805-882-8900
- Call the Regional Fire Communication Center 805-347-3911
There is currently no estimated time for repair.