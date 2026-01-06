Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

There is currently an AT&T outage affecting wireless customers in the City of Santa Barbara which may impact the ability to call 911 from AT&T devices.

If you need emergency assistance the alternate options are as follows:

Text 911

Call 911 using a different cell phone provider or a landline

Call the PD non-emergency number at 805-882-8900

Call the Regional Fire Communication Center 805-347-3911

There is currently no estimated time for repair.