There is currently an AT&T outage affecting wireless customers in the City of Santa Barbara which may impact the ability to call 911 from AT&T devices.

If you need emergency assistance the alternate options are as follows:

  • Text 911
  • Call 911 using a different cell phone provider or a landline
  • Call the PD non-emergency number at 805-882-8900
  • Call the Regional Fire Communication Center 805-347-3911

There is currently no estimated time for repair. 

