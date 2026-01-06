No matter how one labels the arbitrary control of the amount of rent a property owner may charge a tenant for their property, it has ignited a pitched battle rife with misunderstandings. Somehow, the discussion has morphed into class warfare, as opposed to the simple, private business relationship that it really should be.

True, there are government standards holding some purview over these businesses, and there are real issues of human habitability, safety and equal access. But, as one speaker said, “If someone loses their property over this policy, fine, they can get a job like the rest of us … .” This statement shows no understanding of risk; it dismisses the reality that many housing providers are working families and retirees who worked for decades, saved responsibly, and sacrificed to purchase and maintain their properties. These folks should not be punished for providing housing under fair and stable rules.

We are all “tenant advocates.” If not, we all should be. After all, more than one-half of our city’s population rents their places of residence. These are our neighbors, friends, and members of our business community. It is in all of our best interests that renting residents have well-maintained and accessible properties to the degree they can possibly be provided. An artificial price control has not worked anywhere to enhance the rental climate for both renters and property owners, i.e., all of us, while at the same time enhancing adequate housing opportunity.

The proposed policy of 60 percent of CPI (consumer price index) ignores the realities of inflationary maintenance, utility, and insurance costs. Current state legislation AB1482 limits annual rent increases to 5 percent plus CPI. Any limit forces the hand of property owners to maximize their base every year, lest they fall victim to efforts like the current proposal. Hence, the rents went up 30 percent in the first three years of AB1482.

A number of landlords with stable tenants (I know quite a number of them), who chose maintaining tenant stability over maximizing their increases, now feel like fools in the face of City Council’s latest scheme to not only limit increases that fall below any sustainable level, but to freeze rents retroactive to last October. A number of folks are already opting to sell their properties rather than wait for this act that favors politics over practicality.

Lastly, the burden will fall squarely on those multi-unit properties built before 1995, making that portion of housing bear the burden for the community’s affordability profile.

Supply is very much a factor in this issue. While demand may never be completely satisfied, market mechanics dictate that greater supply will likely influence price and availability. In recent decades, this city was under a water moratorium, i.e., no new water services for new construction and down-zoning efforts combined in an attempt to limit growth. We’ve been playing catch up ever since. There are currently more units coming out of the ground than any time since the 1950s, and, partly due to a very active Housing Authority, the City of Santa Barbara boasts one of the highest percentages of housing made affordable by deed restriction and subsidy.

I am an advocate for the nearly 90,000 residents of this city, largely comprised of residential renters. We want access, affordability, and high standards for everyone. The city actively enforces against and has prosecuted those who violate habitation standards and tenant-protection rules. The city is currently enforcing short-term rental violations to help returnthose units to the rental market. We need more workforce and senior housing. Increase in supply needs to continue to asustainable level. Rent control accomplishes none of these goals, and would yield results contrary to what this community needs.

Let’s move toward community solutions that don’t divide, demonize, and burden one sector to provide for others. We should focus on the barriers to housing development while being mindful of neighborhood sanctity and the environs that make this community the most desired place to live.

Randy Rowse is the mayor of the City of Santa Barbara.