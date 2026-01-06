The Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team continued to roll in Channel League play with an 87-59 victory over Dos Pueblos on Monday night at JR Richards Gymnasium.

The Dons boasted a balanced attack, as five players reached double figures in scoring, led by junior guard Owen Horn, who poured in a game-high 21 points.

“He has really matured. Tonight, he hit a lot of threes, but he has also been scoring at different levels with his floater and by getting to the rim,” said Santa Barbara High coach Greg Zuffelato of Horn. “He is really well-rounded and plays great defense. He has matured and emerged as our leader.”

Santa Barbara opened the game on an 8-0 run, punctuated by a slick drive and a thunderous dunk by sophomore Blake Lee, who has emerged as a key contributor at both ends of the court.

“He just keeps getting better with his defensive intensity, athleticism, and defensive rebounding. He averages over 5.5 rebounds per game from his wing position,” Zuffelato said of Lee, who scored 15 points. “He always guards the best player. He has had some great opportunities over the last few weeks, playing Crespi and Redondo and guarding some of the best players in Southern California, and it has really given him the confidence to guard anybody.”

A corner three-pointer by Kashton Ridgell extended Santa Barbara’s lead to 20-5 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, but Dos Pueblos responded with an 8-0 run to close out the period.

Iyad Ahmad-Reda tracked down offensive rebounds and scored inside on back-to-back possessions, cutting the Chargers’ deficit to 20-11. Coulter Jay followed with a steal and transition layup to make it 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Santa Barbara regained control in the second quarter, and a three-pointer by Horn put the Dons ahead 40-22 with 30 seconds remaining in the half. Dos Pueblos responded with five quick points, including a left-handed heave at the buzzer by Logan Pearce from well beyond the three-point line that found the bottom of the net.

“We have been playing very well, and in the first half, we didn’t demonstrate the way we have been playing,” said Zuffelato. “No matter what the score is, we don’t want to be getting beat to loose balls and offensive rebounds.”

SB #4 Levi Oakes slips past #32 Caleb Damron and #14 Jordan Caratachea. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The halftime message got through, as Santa Barbara opened the second half on a 12-1 run capped by a driving layup from Levi Oakes to take a 52-28 lead.

Dos Pueblos has been playing without its top player, Wyatt Gardiner, for the past five games due to injury. Gardiner averages more than 20 points and more than 10 rebounds per game this season, so his absence significantly changes the outlook for the team.

“I really wanted my guys to compete for 32 minutes and be aggressive,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. “My kids don’t quit, and I was happy that the guys who don’t normally get in had an opportunity to play in an environment like this. It’s going to help us down the road.”

The Chargers (10-6 overall, 1-3 Channel League) will host San Marcos on Wednesday in a crucial Channel League contest. Santa Barbara (10-7 overall, 4-0 Channel League) will host Oxnard on Wednesday.