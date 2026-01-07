The Dos Pueblos High girls’ basketball team improved to 3-1 in Channel League play with a 61-11 victory over rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.

Carly Letendre led all scorers with 16 points, Kindah Ahmad-Reda added 14 points, and Penelope Frazer chipped in 13 points.

Kindah Ahmad -Reda shoots through contact. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Chargers jumped out to an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Dos Pueblos will take on rival San Marcos in a rivalry game on Thursday.

Boys’ Soccer

San Marcos, 1; Ventura, 0

The Royals scored in the last ten minutes and saved a penalty kick to secure their third Channel League win.

Senior Rover Ojendis crossed the ball into the box and junior Ricky Olivo headed the ball to the far post for the lone goal of the match.

In the closing moments of the match, junior Isaac Urrutia saved a penalty kick to preserve the win.

“Ventura plays a direct physical style of game and they make it hard to keep the ball in possession. Isaac did a great job as a leader in goal for us tonight. He made several saves, distributed the ball well, and encouraged our backline. Plus, he saved a penalty kick with five minutes left in the game,” said San Marcos coach Paul McLean. “We had good performances from so many tonight. It was a great team win. “

Dos Pueblos, 2; Rio Mesa, 0

John Duffy scored two second half goals and the Chargers defeated the visiting Spartans 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dos Pueblos back line led by Toribio Lopez, Adam Carreno, and Andrew Gomez helped goalkeeper Kieran Buell come up clutch in various moments to keep the shutout. Chris Barreto was a standout in the midfield on both the offensive and defensive end.

“The boys went in with the right mindset today. We wanted to start the year off 1 and 0. We played a good organized first half controlling possession. Rio Mesa was good at getting numbers up the field throughout the game,” said coach Oscar Garcia. “In the second half, the boys continued with our game plan and stayed patient despite the goalless first half.”

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improved to 6-5-3 overall and 2-3 in Channel League play.

Girls’ Soccer

Dos Pueblos, 3; Rio Mesa, 1

The Dos Pueblos offense provided pressure throughout the game and Alina Seidel got the scoring going early with a breakaway goal early in the first half. Just prior to halftime, Seidel made a perfect corner kick that Anya Newton connected with to make it a 2-0 game going half.

Late in the second half, Brooklyn Hedricks connected with Kacey Hurley, who scored DP’s third and final goal to secure the win.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improved to 9-2-2 overall and 4-1 in Channel League play.