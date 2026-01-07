Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

For the second year in a row, the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council hosted its Children’s Wildfire Art Contest, inviting young artists to explore wildfire through creativity and imagination. The contest is designed to encourage children to think beyond the common perception that wildfire is only destructive, and instead consider its complex role in the natural environment. This year’s theme focused on fire-adapted plants and animals.

The submission period ran from late October through the end of November and was open to all Santa Barbara County youth ages 18 and under. Outreach efforts included local schools, clubs, and youth-serving organizations throughout the county. The response was strong, with many thoughtful and creative entries submitted.

With the generous support of the Santa Barbara Public Library, the Fire Safe Council is displaying the top ten winning pieces on the second floor of the library, where they will remain on view through the end of January. While many impressive submissions were received, space limitations allowed for the display of only ten selected works.

Wildfire affects everyone in Santa Barbara County, regardless of age. While wildfires can be destructive, many fires burn without impacting daily life and can play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Through educational initiatives like the Wildfire Art Contest, the Fire Safe Council aims to foster a broader understanding of wildfire, how it functions in nature, and how communities can better coexist with it.

The Fire Safe Council extends its sincere thanks to the Santa Barbara Public Library for providing a public space to celebrate the creativity and talent of local youth. Community members are encouraged to visit the library and view the artwork while it is on display.

For more information about this program or other Fire Safe Council initiatives, please contact sbfiresafecouncil@gmail.com, call (805) 220-9037, or visit sbfiresafecouncil.org.

About Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council:

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County through education and action. From 2021 to the present day, the organization has brought on seven full-time staff members, has been awarded 11 grants equating to $12.1 million dollars, and started 11 unique programs to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County. For further information, please visit https://sbfiresafecouncil.org/.