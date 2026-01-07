Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(VENTURA & Santa Barbara, CA.) — Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) has named DeAnna Steiger, Ph.D. as its Board Chair, effective January 1, 2026, as the non-profit enters its 35th year of serving women and entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Steiger will serve a two-year term and succeeds Melissa Livingston, retired Director of the Ventura County Human Services Agency and a longtime WEV Board member. Livingston will remain on the Board for one additional year.

Steiger has served on WEV’s Board since 2022 and most recently chaired the organization’s Development Committee. During that time, WEV strengthened its fundraising strategy and grew participation in the League of Extraordinary Women, the organization’s annual giving circle. The organization also expanded donor engagement and stewardship through major fundraising efforts tied to International Women’s Day and National Give to Women and Girls Day.

Steiger is a Director of Business Performance at Amgen and has more than 15 years of experience leading global strategy, marketing and large-scale change initiatives in the biotechnology industry. She has also completed Board Leadership training through the Center for Nonprofit Leadership at California Lutheran University.

“Instilling confidence and empowering women through financial education can create brighter futures for individuals, families and our entire community,” Steiger said. “I am inspired by the stories of WEV clients who are reaching their potential and achieving their dreams, and I look forward to supporting the organization’s continued growth and impact through proven, innovative programming that changes lives.”

Steiger has also helped champion WEV’s corporate partnership with Amgen, supporting alignment between corporate philanthropy and community impact in Ventura County.

Nicki Parr, WEV’s CEO shared, “I am excited by the opportunity to work more closely with DeAnna in her new role as Board Chair. Her deep passion for WEV’s mission, paired with the strategic perspective she brings as a corporate leader with Amgen, comes at an especially meaningful moment for our organization as we celebrate our 35th anniversary. I look forward to learning from her and partnering closely to build the next stage of WEV’s evolution and expand our impact for the communities we serve.”

As board chair, Steiger will work with WEV leadership and board members to advance priorities focused on organizational growth, financial sustainability and expanded access to business and financial education. These efforts align with WEV’s 35th anniversary year and the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain.”

About Women’s Economic Ventures

Women’s Economic Ventures is a nonprofit dedicated to the economic empowerment of women. WEV is a business resource network for anyone looking to start or grow a business and improve their business and financial skills. WEV provides a full range of small business support, including classes, consulting and funding, as well as financial literacy programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. While WEV’s focus is on women, it welcomes everyone into the WEV community. Programs and loans are offered in both English and Spanish.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and advisory services to more than 20,000 people and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand. WEV has made more than $10 million in small business loans and grants, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Center and a community lender. To support WEV’s work, visit http://www.wevonline.org/support.