Donovan Brian | Credit: Courtesy

Cox Mike | Credit: Courtesy

American Riviera Bank (ARB) is broadening its presence along the Central Coast by opening its newest Lending Center in Ventura on January 2. Located at 1280 S. Victoria Avenue, the Center will focus on commercial real estate lending, business loans, mortgage lending, and construction financing, providing customized financial solutions designed to meet the needs of Ventura’s business and real estate owners.

Building on the Bank’s successful expansion in San Luis Obispo County, with thriving full-service branches in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, the Ventura office marks the next milestone in ARB’s growth throughout the Central Coast region. This expansion reflects ARB’s commitment to offering the personalized service of a true community bank while providing sophisticated products typically associated with larger financial institutions.

“We believe in local decision-making, strong relationships, flexible solutions and placing the community’s interests at the forefront,” said Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of American Riviera Bank. “Our experienced Ventura team looks forward to delivering relationship-based services to Ventura County businesses, professionals and real estate investors.”

Leading the Lending Center is Brian Donovan, Senior Vice President Regional Commercial Relationship Manager, who brings over 30 years of lending experience. Brian specializes in structuring tailored credit solutions for middle market companies, non-profit organizations, and entrepreneurs, including working capital lines, equipment financing, specialty lending, and commercial real estate. He also serves on the board of the Arc Foundation of Ventura County and is the past President of Arc Ventura County.

Brian is joined by Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer, Mike Cox, a Ventura County native with extensive experience in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending. Mike serves as Treasurer of Community Conscience and was recognized with the Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 40 Under 40 Award in 2024. Together, Brian and Mike bring a relationship-focused approach backed by deep knowledge of the local economy and a commitment to supporting businesses across all sectors.

“Our motto is ‘Bank on Better,’ and Ventura can expect exactly that with better service, better access, and better relationships,” said Joanne Funari, Executive Vice President and COO. “We’re excited to bring back the kind of banking that puts people first.”

For more information about American Riviera Bank’s Ventura Lending Center or to schedule a consultation, please visit americanriviera.bank.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a “5 Star – Superior” rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the “OTCQX Best 50” list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025.