Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Purpose and Theme

The Lompoc Valley Arts Association (LVAA) is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, Art of Renewal, an art show dedicated to showcasing innovative works of art crafted from recycled, reused, or repurposed materials. This event celebrates both creative ingenuity and environmental responsibility, inviting local artists and art lovers to join in our mission to transform waste into wonder.

Submission Guidelines

Sales Split: All submitted artworks must be for sale during the show. Artists will receive 70% of proceeds from each sale, with the remaining 30% supporting the ongoing programs of the LVAA.

Eligibility: Participation is open exclusively to artists who live or work in Santa Barbara County. Proof of residency or workplace may be required.

Submission Limit: Each artist may submit up to three individual pieces.

Material Requirement: At least 70% of each artwork must be constructed from recycled, reused, or repurposed materials.

Artwork Specifications

Maximum Size: No artwork may exceed 36 inches in any dimension (height, width, or depth).

Hanging Requirements: All wall-hung pieces must be ready to hang, securely wired, and able to be safely displayed. Free-standing works should be stable for public viewing.

Prohibited Materials: No hazardous, perishable, or potentially offensive materials are allowed. Please contact LVAA in advance if you have material-related questions.

Eligibility Clarification & Logistics

Who is “Local”? Only artists who currently reside or maintain a studio or workplace in Santa Barbara County are eligible. All accepted works must be delivered and picked up in person by the artist or their representative. Shipping submissions will not be accepted.

Prohibited Works

No Print Reproductions: Only original works are eligible. Reproductions, prints, or giclée pieces will not be considered.

No AI-Generated Art: Artworks created wholly or in part by artificial intelligence processes are not accepted. All works must be created by hand using physical materials.

Important Dates

Public Sale: January 29 – February 22, 2026

Opening Reception: February 7, 2026 (details to follow)

Artwork Pickup: February 22, 2026

Join Us in Celebrating Local Creativity

The Art of Renewal exhibition is more than an art show—it’s a community celebration of sustainability, innovation, and the artistic spirit of Santa Barbara County. We invite all eligible artists to submit their most creative recycled-materials artworks, and we encourage art lovers to attend, support, and purchase works that embody the art of renewal.

For full submission instructions and to apply, please visit the LVAA website or contact our team directly at info@lvaa.org.

Let’s come together to honor creativity, environmental stewardship, and the power of community through art!